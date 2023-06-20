scorecardresearch
Amanda Bynes placed on psychiatric hold again after

Amanda Bynes is back on a 5150 psychiatric hold following her recent detainment by police.

By Agency News Desk
Amanda Bynes placed on psychiatric hold again after
Amanda Bynes placed on psychiatric hold again after

Actress Amanda Bynes is back on a 5150 psychiatric hold following her recent detainment by police.

The troubled former child star has reportedly been placed on a mandatory psychiatric hold again after being declared a danger to herself and others, reports aceshowbiz.com.

According to a new report from TMZ, it was Amanda herself who made the call to Los Angeles Police Department on Saturday, June 17 to report a woman in distress. As reported before, she was intercepted by LAPD officers on Saturday morning and was taken to a police station for a medical evaluation to determine if she needed further treatment.

Amanda was calm during her interaction with the cops and “looked defeated” as they put her into the back of one of the three cars that visited her, according to onlookers who told the outlet. By law, she can now be held against her will for up to 72 hours.

It’s the second time this year Amanda has been placed on a psych hold. Back in March, she was found naked and alone in the street of downtown Los Angeles. She was subsequently placed on psychiatric hold in a mental health ward but left the facility weeks later.

Ahead of her release, it was reported that the 37-year-old actress would “enroll in an outpatient mental health treatment programme” upon being discharged but because she is no longer under the conservatorship arrangement, is free to make her own medical decisions.

In May, sources gave concerning updates on Amanda’s condition, said that the ‘Easy A’ star was living a “sad and isolated” life without friends now. The sources informed TMZ that she was living alone in her own place and “hasn’t been focusing on some of her passions” like fashion design and being a nail tech.

She, however, reportedly saw therapists and took her medication regularly at the time.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
