Amber Heard 'quits' Hollywood and moves to Madrid

Actress Amber Heard has reportedly quit Hollywood and moved to Madrid, Spain.

By Agency News Desk
“I can reveal that Heard has quit Hollywood and quietly relocated to Spain with her young daughter Oonagh,” the Daily Mail claimed in an article published Thursday, reports pagesix.com.

According to the journalist of the portal, a friend of Heard said: “She’s bilingual in Spanish and is happy there, raising her daughter away from all the noise.”

The friend also told the outlet that the 37-year-old actress may one day return to Tinseltown.

“I don’t think she is in any hurry to return to work or to Hollywood, but she will probably come back when the time is right, for the right project,” the friend explained, per the Daily Mail report.

Notably, Heard sold her Yucca Valley, California, home in July 2022 for $1.1 million.

Since then, she has spent plenty of time in Spain. Last October, the actress was photographed flaunting her bikini body on the beaches of Palma de Mallorca.

Days prior, she was spotted playing with her daughter, Oonagh, 2, at a kids’ park during her Spanish getaway. The mom of one has largely kept her child out of the public eye since welcoming her via surrogate in July 2021.

Heard’s alleged move to Spain comes nearly a year after her defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Depp, 59, sued Heard for $50 million in 2019, claiming she lied about him abusing her only to obtain more money in their divorce settlement.

One year later, his ex-wife countersued him for $100 million.

The trial ended in June 2022 with the court ordering Heard to pay Depp $10 million compensatory damages plus $350,000 in punitive damages for defaming the ‘Cry Baby’ actor in a 2018 op-ed piece she wrote for ‘The Washington Post’.

Heard later asked the judge to toss the jury’s verdict and requested a retrial, claiming that the judgment was not supported by evidence.

