Angelina Jolie: 'I haven't felt like myself for a decade'

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie feels she’s in a transitional period in her life, and the actress says that she’s still struggling to find her own sense of style. The Oscar-winning star, who was married to Brad Pitt between 2014 and 2019, told Vogue magazine: “After I went through something where I was hurt, I had a therapist ask if I would try wearing a flowing garment. Sounds silly, but I assumed that pants and boots projected a ‘tougher’ look, a stronger me.

“But was I strong enough to be soft? At the time, no. I felt vulnerable. Now I wonder if I don’t know what my style is because I’m still understanding who I am at 48. I guess I’m in transition as a person.

“I feel a bit down these days. I don’t feel like I’ve been myself for a decade, in a way, which I don’t want to get into.”

Jolie also revealed that she’s still going through a “healing” process, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: “We had a lot of healing to do. We’re still finding our footing.”

Meanwhile, Angelina has confessed that motherhood has changed her life.

