scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Anime franchise 'Psycho Pass' drops trailer for new film; India release on July 28

'Psycho Pass' is now geared up for the global release of its movie 'Psycho Pass: Providence'  and has released a new trailer for it. 

By Agency News Desk
Anime franchise 'Psycho Pass' drops trailer for new film; India release on July 28
Anime franchise 'Psycho Pass' drops trailer for new film; India release on July 28

The popular Japanese cyberpunk-psychological-thriller anime ‘Psycho Pass’ is now geared up for the global release of its movie ‘Psycho Pass: Providence’  and has released a new trailer for it. 

It is in this untold story that the missing link between ‘Psycho-Pass: SS’ and ‘Psycho-Pass 3’ is finally revealed.

The story picks up from the year January 2118 with series protagonist Akane Tsunemori serving as Chief Inspector of the Criminal Investigation Department. Akane receives a report of an incident on a foreign vessel where the corpse of Professor Milicia Stronskaya has been discovered.

The culprits behind the murder is a force called the ‘Peacebreakers’, a foreign paramilitary organisation which the Action Division of the department had been chasing for a long time. This new threat are targeting the professor’s research papers known as the Stronskaya Document.

After the incident, the Criminal Investigation Department forms forms a team to conduct a joint investigation with the Behavioral Investigation Department. This also reunites them with Shinya Kogami, a former fugitive from the Public Security Bureau.

Akane now heads the new case which quickly escalates into something dangerous that was far beyond their expectations. The Stronskaya Papers could reveal a truth that would shake Japan’s government, and even the Sibyl System, to the core.

An original anime series, the Psycho-Pass franchise revolves around The Sibyl System, an authoritarian system that assesses and quantifies the human personality which dictates every aspect of the citizens’ future. In exchange for Sibyl’s rule, the citizens enjoy a peaceful life.

With all manner of mental states and trends being recorded and monitored, the standard by which an individual’s soul is measured is a number that people have come to call the PSYCHO-PASS.

The show focuses on gun wielding detectives called the Dominators who measure criminal potential, work closely with enforcers who hunt down the latent criminals before they can break the law.

The young inspector Akane Tsunemori is a part of the Criminal Investigation Department, and her partner, enforcer Shinya Kogami, wrestle with the morality of the whole thing, asking how a fair and perfect society can be upheld and maintained by a rigid and authoritarian system which could potentially be corrupted.

PSYCHO-PASS began to air on TV back in 2012 and since then has released several anime movies which include ‘Psycho-Pass: The Movie’, ‘Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System’ or (Psycho Pass-SS trilogy) and ‘Psycho-Pass 3: First Inspector’.

The movie will hit Indian theatres on July, 28 2023 Indian. It will be released by Sony Pictures India.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar playing cupid between Falaq Naaz and Avinash Sachdev
Next article
Honor announces global launch of 'Honor 90' series
This May Also Interest You
News

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid seen getting 'flirty'

News

Pakistani actress Mahnoor Baloch says SRK is not handsome, does not know acting

News

IANS Review: Poor writing makes 'Blind' a dull adaptation of a remake (IANS Rating: **)

Technology

More important fight is between Threads & Twitter: Vinod Khosla on Musk-Zuck cage fight

Technology

Honor announces global launch of 'Honor 90' series

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar playing cupid between Falaq Naaz and Avinash Sachdev

Technology

Flipkart, Axis Bank join hands to facilitate personal loans for customers

News

Rannvijay Singha: Being part of 'CGO Hunt' is like experiencing gaming adventure with GenZ

News

Karan Johar faces flak for ‘disrespecting’ Rabindranath Tagore in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ trailer

News

​​Now Drake gets an object hurled at him during concert

News

Richa Chadha on 'Virus 2062': Exploring storytelling as a voice actor is insightful

News

Madonna gets 'revived' by injection after suffering septic shock

Technology

Samsung's Q2 profit down nearly 96% to hit 14-year low

News

Sonam Kapoor to grace Wimbledon finals in London

Technology

US FDA approves 1st Alzheimer's drug that can slow disease

Technology

OpenAI announces general availability of GPT-4 model

News

Prabhas, Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Project K’ to debut at San Diego Comic-Con 2023

Technology

Apple's TestFlight now supports visionOS apps

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US