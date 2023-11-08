scorecardresearch
Aubrey Plaza reveals she's living with Patti LuPone ahead of stage debut

Aubrey Plaza got a new roommate to make sure her onstage debut was a success. The ‘Parks and Recreation’ alum, 39

Actress-comedian Aubrey Plaza got a new roommate to make sure her onstage debut was a success. The ‘Parks and Recreation’ alum, 39, revealed in an interview with Vulture that she’s currently living with three-time Tony Award winner Patti LuPone, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Plaza told the outlet that her ‘Agatha: Darkhold Diaries’ co-star, 74, has been helping her adjust to her role in the Off-Broadway revival of Danny and the Deep Blue Sea by making her soup and doing her laundry.

“She insisted. She’s trying to whip me into shape,” Plaza told the outlet, quoted by ‘People’. The Broadway veteran has also been teaching Plaza some valuable life lessons. The White Lotus actress recalled a conversation she had with LuPone after getting strep throat shortly before rehearsals started.

“I was like, ‘Why is this happening?’”, Plaza recalled saying. “Patti went, ‘It’s happening because you have to toughen up’”, Plaza announced her casting in an Instagram post in July. “Couldn’t be in better hands for my first time on stage… and timing couldn’t be stranger… oh well here we go. 10 weeks only. this fall in the west village”, she wrote in the caption. The comment section was filled with messages of support from individuals like Vanessa Hudgens who wrote, “Dopeee. Great play.”

The play was written by John Patrick Shanley and is currently playing at the Lucille Lortel Theatre in New York City. Plaza portrays Roberta opposite Christopher Abbott, who stars as Danny.

