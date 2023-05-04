scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Aubrey Plaza's 'Operation Fortune' character out to prove herself to Statham's Orson

Actress Aubrey Plaza, who plays the role of Sarah in 'Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre', has shared that her character is extremely competitive and wants to prove herself in front of Jason Statham's character of Orson.

By Agency News Desk
Aubrey Plaza's 'Operation Fortune' character out to prove herself to Statham's Orson
Aubrey Plaza's 'Operation Fortune' character out to prove herself to Statham's Orson

Actress Aubrey Plaza, who plays the role of Sarah in ‘Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre’, has shared that her character is extremely competitive and wants to prove herself in front of Jason Statham’s character of Orson.

Elaborating on the character, she said: “Sarah is extremely competitive and wants to prove herself to Orson. That’s what drives her. Nathan is like the group’s father figure. Orson and Sarah poke fun at him all the time, but they love him – much like we do with Cary Elwes.”

The film is an action-comedy directed by Guy Ritchie. It also stars Hugh Grant and Bugzy Malone. It follows the story of super agent Orson Fortune and his hunt for a deadly weapon as he goes toe to toe with a billionaire arms broker.

The actress added: “Bugzy Malone’s JJ is a sniper and all-around dependable guy. He may not be quite sure about Sarah but comes to like her by the end of the mission. The unit is this ragtag operation that doesn’t get things done the typical way, but they do get it done.”

The film will drop on Lionsgate Play in India on May 5.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Dimple Kapadia points to growing audience acceptance of ‘darker, more taboo subjects’
Next article
Football: Venezuela to meet Honduras, Guatemala in friendlies next month
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: How a surprise call from RCB head coach Sanjay Bangar got Kedar Jadhav into the side

Technology

UK antitrust watchdog launches initial review of generative AI models

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup 2023 becomes the most watched ICC women's event till date

Sports

Football: Venezuela to meet Honduras, Guatemala in friendlies next month

News

Dimple Kapadia points to growing audience acceptance of ‘darker, more taboo subjects’

Sports

Men's World Boxing Championship: Govind Sahani, Deepak Kumar advance to the next round

Technology

Indian startups must boost corporate governance, set norms for G20 nations: Amitabh Kant

Health & Lifestyle

Australia saw 5 drug-induced deaths per day in 2021: Report

Sports

PCI holds Regional Sports Training to mark 6th Paralympic Story celebration

Technology

5G smartphone share up 45% in India as high-end 4G devices vacate space

Technology

TikTok revamped creator fund requires 10K followers, 100K views

News

Indian American director to helm film about 'gun crises in the United States'

News

Mohan Kannan to do music for Chandan Roy Sanyal's directorial debut

Sports

IPL 2023: Looking at the tournament with nothing to lose, but many things to gain, says KKR skipper Nitish Rana

News

Sarath Babu’s family denies rumours of his demise

Sports

Don't see Australia falling into England's style of play, will do it differently: Alex Carey

Sports

La Liga: A decade later, Real Sociedad dreaming of a return to the Champions League

Technology

Eli Lilly's experimental Alzheimer's drug slows cognitive decline by 35%

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US