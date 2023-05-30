scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Benedict Cumberbatch's former chef arrested for breaking into actor's home, threatening family

Hollywood star Benedict Cumberbatch's former chef just broke into the 'Doctor Strange' actor's house in north London and even threatened his family.

By Agency News Desk
Benedict Cumberbatch's former chef arrested for breaking into actor's home, threatening family
Benedict Cumberbatch's former chef arrested for breaking into actor's home, threatening family

Hollywood star Benedict Cumberbatch’s former chef just broke into the ‘Doctor Strange’ actor’s house in north London and even threatened his family.

Luckily, police managed to arrest the armed man, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Jack Bissell previously worked as a chef at the Beaumont Hotel in Mayfair. According to the Daily Mail, the 35-year-old made his way through the front gate of Benedict’s property while shouting, “I know you’ve moved here, I hope it burns down.”

The actor, his wife Sophie Hunter, as well as their three children, were reportedly in the home at the time of the incident. The family could also hear the intruder screaming outside.

During the break-in, Jack also reportedly took one of the family’s plants and threw it against the garden wall. At one point, he reportedly “ripped the intercom off the building after spitting on it.”

Jack fled the scene before cops arrived, but authorities were able to find him due to the DNA evidence he left on the intercom. He was then taken into custody and slapped with a three-year restraining order from the Cumberbatch family.

Benedict is yet to issue a statement regarding the ordeal. A source, however, shared, “Naturally all of the family were absolutely terrified and thought this guy was going to get in and hurt them.”

“Luckily it never went that far. Benedict and Sophie have had many sleepless nights since worrying that they may be targeted again,” the insider continued explaining.

“The fact that it was a targeted intrusion makes it a lot more scary.”

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Tarantino criticises streaming films: They 'don't exist in the Zeitgeist'
Next article
Paloma Faith fumes at 'The Little Mermaid' over its message to 'next gen women'
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Nikhil Chandwani now world's most-read longform writer on Instagram

Sports

Bibiano Fernandes announces 23-member squad for AFC U-17 Asian Cup Thailand

News

Padma Lakshmi hopes to break sports illustrated swimsuit issue record

Technology

BGMI mobile game now available for play for all Indian users

Health & Lifestyle

Japan aims to halve heatstroke deaths by 2030

News

Zeishan Quadri on 'Bloody Daddy': Sometimes some roles satisfy you as an actor

News

Puneeth Rajkumar's brother Raghavendra pays tribute to late actor with tattoo

Health & Lifestyle

Wild poliovirus detected in environmental samples in Pak

Technology

CoinSwitch facilitates nearly $25 mn in funding to 12 Web3 startups

News

Pedro Pascal reveals he got eye infection from a fan encounter

Health & Lifestyle

UK to crackdown on vape marketing targeting kids, teens

News

Abhishek Banerjee says his mom didn't like him as Hathoda Tyagi

News

Dimple Kapadia: You can't do a decent performance if you're not given the meat

Health & Lifestyle

Myntra's EORS-18 goes live on June 1, offering 20 lakh styles across over 6,000 brands

News

'Inheritance can grant privileges, but capability is paramount', says Gurdeep Punjj

News

Vignesh Shivan gets clicked with Sakshi Dhoni, Raviba Jadeja while cheering for Chennai Super Kings

Health & Lifestyle

60% of Indians think toilet is worst area when it comes to harbouring viruses

Sports

Men's Jr Asia Cup 2023: India ready for Korea challenge in semis

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US