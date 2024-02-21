HomeInternationalNews

Bradley Cooper says he was freaking out when he met Jay-Z, Beyonce

Bradley Cooper has said that he was "freaking out" when he met rapper Jay-Z and his wife Beyonce for his movie 'A Star is Born'.

By Agency News Desk

Hollywood star Bradley Cooper has said that he was “freaking out” when he met rapper Jay-Z and his wife Beyonce. The actor spoke with the couple when he wanted the ‘Formation’ hitmaker to play aspiring singer Ally in his movie ‘A Star is Born’. The role, however, ultimately went to Lady Gaga, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The actor was amazed to find the ’99 Problems’ rapper sitting on the sofa watching daytime TV show ‘Judge Judy’.

Bradley said during a recent interview with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, “I went to Beyoncé’s house, and Jay-Z was watching Judge Judy, I still remember. I’m not kidding. And I was freaking (out). I remember I had this weird cough when I was pitching it to her”.

He further mentioned, quoted by ‘Female First UK’, “It was crazy. She was incredible and so was he, and we developed it for like a year together. I mean, she’s one of the greatest people of all time. Then that fell through”.

He also wanted Adele to play the role, but she only texted him back once and said she was “busy”.

And after hearing Gaga sing at a benefit concert, Bradley knew he had found the right person to play Ally opposite him as singer Jackson Maine. He said: “It just blew the doors off of the whole place, and it was at that moment where it was like, ‘That’s it. What was I even thinking?’ And then I asked to meet her.”

Gaga and Bradley ended up winning the Oscar for Best Original Song for their duet of ‘Shallow’ from the film.

Previous article
Shriya Saran reveals her daughter's hand were burned during the shoot of 'Showtime'
Next article
iCreate, Microsoft, IT Ministry to skill 11K innovators, startups in AI in India
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US