Bradley Cooper would do ‘The Hangover 4’ in an ‘instant’

Bradley Cooper is open to reprising his role as Phil in the fourth installment of the 'Hangover' film series

By Agency News Desk
Hollywood star Bradley Cooper is open to reprising his role as Phil in the fourth installment of the ‘Hangover’ film series. On a recent episode of ‘The New Yorker Radio Hour’ podcast, Cooper spoke to host David Remnick about his directorial efforts, including ‘A Star Is Born’ and ‘Maestro’, and pivoting to more dramatic roles, reports Variety.

Remnick then asked Cooper: “Are you done with fun? In other words, if another kinda fun comic role came along, it was three months of your life, it’s not ‘Hangover 5’ but something of a similar spirit.”

“Well, I would do ‘Hangover 5,’” Cooper responded. “It would be ‘Hangover 4’ first, but yea You would do that in a flash? Not just to pay the bills,” Remnick asked.

“I would probably do ‘Hangover 4’ in an instant,” Cooper said. “Just because I love Todd (Phillips), I love Zach (Galifianakis), I love Ed (Helms) so much, I probably would.”

When asked if a fourth ‘Hangover’ film could happen, Cooper replied: “I don’t think Todd’s ever going to do that.”

Cooper starred in 2009’s ‘The Hangover’ alongside Zach Galifianakis, Ed Helms, Justin Bartha and Ken Jeong.

The original raunchy comedy film spawned two sequels: 2011’s “The Hangover Part II” and 2013’s “The Hangover Part III.”

Cooper noted that while he hasn’t done traditionally funny roles as of late, he is “having fun” on his latest projects and doesn’t find these heavier films “exhausting” as others might.

“There’s nothing more fun that I’ve experienced than ‘Maestro’ and ‘A Star is Born,’” he said.

“I wouldn’t do it if it wasn’t.”

