scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Britney Spears clears air on new tattoo rumoured to be on ex Justin Timberlake

By News Bureau

Pop singer Britney Spears took to Instagram to shut down claims that her new ink was for former flame Justin Timberlake. The pop sensation, 41, revealed she’d had a new tattoo at a similar time to she posted about the former N*Sync man – an upload she has since deleted, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

But now, she’s confirmed it was purely a coincidence and the two snaps were in no way linked. Sharing a short message on her Instagram Stories, the hit maker wrote: “Just to clarify… my tattoo had nothing to do with an ex in the past !!!

She further wrote, quoted by ‘Mirror.co.uk’, “I simply did it because I wanted to !!! The pic with my ex is a time where there was less confusion on what it meant to be together … it is what it is”.

The singer uploaded a number of throwback snaps of her and Justin, who she dated between 1999 and 2002, playing basketball. The pair were seen in matching jerseys from a charity game in 2001. She began her now-deleted caption: “When we used to shoot hoops TOGETHER – that’s when miracles happened.”

And she went on to add a cryptic message about being “cast out,” saying: “I came out of my mom’s stomach just like we all did !!! Psss a why always cast me out ??? I’m equal as all !!!”

Shortly after, she shared a clip of her getting a tattoo while on holiday in Hawaii – something she now regrets. The ‘Baby One More Time’ singer was seen in her hotel room and she was joined by a tattoo artist. In the clip, she danced around her room before the artist started tattooing her arm.

Previous article
Swiggy lays off 380 employees as food delivery growth slows
Next article
A$AP Rocky is a proud member of 'dad club'
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IOA forms seven-member panel to probe sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief

News

NTR Jr named in ‘USA Today’ Oscar prediction list for best actor

Sports

Indian National Car Racing Championship: Sohil Shah, Sandeep Kumar claim pole position

Sports

Manika Batra fights her way into WTT Contender semis

Sports

Dynamix Achievers beat Madon Polo to claim Silver Stick Cup

Sports

ILT20: Preparing well, sticking to the plans key for Bravo as MI Emirates face Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

News

Rishab Shetty attends Bhoota Kola festival, thanks Daiva for ‘Kantara’ success

Sports

Aniket Sawant takes top honours in PGTI Pre-Qualifying I as 25 players qualify for final stage

News

Satinder Sartaaj opens up about his acting debut in 'The Black Prince'

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Australia clinch quarters berth with 9-2 win over South Africa, France hold Argentina 5-5

Sports

Australian Open: Classy Korda upsets Medvedev for third-round win

News

Supreme Court protects filmmaker Leena Manimekalai from arrest over goddess Kaali poster

Sports

BCCI invites applications for two vacant posts in junior men's and senior women's selection committee

News

Sara Ali Khan shares team boomerang as she gets on with first day of shoot in 2023

News

Kamna Pathak's fashion funda: Don't dress to impress, be comfortable

News

Jennifer Lopez was reluctant to star in 'Shotgun Wedding'

News

'MasterChef India' contestant Suvarna picked up cooking watching shows

Sports

India Open 2023: Vitidsarn upsets Loh Kean Yew to reach semis; Yamaguchi, An Se-Young also advance

News

Amitabh Bachchan meets Ronaldo, Messi before PSG vs Saudi All-Star XI match, netizens go crazy

News

Javed Akhtar: ‘Boycott Bollywood’ won’t help, we are a nation of ‘Movie Bhakts’

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US