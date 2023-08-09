scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Cardi B's thrown microphone sold for a whopping $100K

Cardi B's thrown microphone during her club performance in Las Vegas was sold at $100,000.

By Agency News Desk
Cardi B's thrown microphone sold for a whopping $100K
Cardi B's thrown microphone sold for a whopping $100K

Rapper Cardi B’s thrown microphone during her club performance in Las Vegas was sold at $100,000. The Shure Axient digital mic, which belonged to an audio production company called The Wave in Sin City, was previously put on eBay by the company’s owner, Scott Fisher. A week and 122 bids later, someone forked out $99,900 for it, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The item was auctioned off for charity though. Scott initially told TMZ that the proceeds will be split with two charities, the Wounded Warrior Project and a local Vegas charity called Friendship Circle Las Vegas, which benefits teens and young adults with special needs.

Cardi tossed the mic into the crowd after someone threw a drink at her during her July 29 gig.

Looking startled, the Grammy Award-winner spontaneously launched the microphone at the woman. Security then intervened while the rap star yelled from the stage. After getting her microphone back, she told the audience, “I said splash my p***y not my face b***h.”

A woman, who claimed that she got hit by the mic but did not throw the drink, later reported Cardi for battery. The 26-year-old woman said she stood next to the person who threw the drink and got hit by the microphone on the right shoulder.

She claimed she was “experiencing pain because of the incident and is going to go get medical attention after she returns home today (7/30/23).”

Cardi, however, managed to escape criminal charges following a battery investigation as police have closed the case due to “insufficient evidence.”

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement on August 3, “After a thorough review of this case and with the consultation from the Clark County District Attorney’s Office, this case has been closed as having insufficient evidence. No charges will be filed in relation to this case.”

4
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Angus Cloud gets heartfelt tribute on 'Euphoria' Season 2
Next article
Corinthians reach Copa Sudamericana last eight
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Top tech firms seek Nov 1 laptop import restriction deadline extended by a year

Sports

Corinthians reach Copa Sudamericana last eight

News

Angus Cloud gets heartfelt tribute on 'Euphoria' Season 2

News

Karan Johar to commemorate at length his 25 years as a filmmaker at IFFM

Technology

Apple faces lawsuit over 'Tetris' movie by Gizmodo editor

News

After Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh to play Don in ‘Don 3’

Sports

‘Kuldeep Yadav was the real match winner’, says Manjrekar after India’s victory in 3rd T20I

News

Karan Johar to be conferred with an award as a filmmaker in Melbourne

News

Aishwarya Rai, Ranveer Singh in ‘Game of Thrones’ AI version

Sports

Andy Murray masters Lorenzo Sonego to enter Canadian Open second round

Sports

Jyotiraditya M Scindia helps paddler Manika Batra get her lost baggage

News

Prajakta Koli to debut with fictional novel ‘Too Good To Be True’

Technology

YouTube to no longer recommend videos to users with disabled watch history

News

Kanye West's body odor is a serious turn-off for wife Bianca Censori

Technology

US regulators fine top banks $549 mn over use of WhatsApp, iMessage

News

Shakira, Lewis Hamilton have 'something more than friendship' following 'secret' Ibiza trip

Sports

Suryakumar Yadav admits his ODI numbers are ‘absolutely bad’, reveals Rohit, Dravid’s advice to improve his game

Sports

‘They are brilliant at home…’: Nasser Hussain outlines area of concern for India's Test side

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US