Charlie Sheen had a knee-jerk reaction on daughter joining OnlyFans

Actor Charlie Sheen has said that he had a ‘knee-jerk reaction’ after finding out that his eldest daughter Sami Sheen had decided to start a career on the notorious platform OnlyFans. OnlyFans is a subscription-based platform that allows creators to share nude or partially nude content at a premium price.

The 19-year-old launched her adult business venture in June 2022, and while her mom, Denise Richards, was on board with Sami’s unconventional career move, Charlie was not.

The ‘Two and a Half Men’ actor told Bustle: “I had a knee-jerk reaction to it because of the reputation that preceded it. I was just like, ‘Oh, this can only go bad’,” PageSix reported.

Despite initially being taken aback and shocked, Charlie said he began to see things differently because it was his daughter.

“She’s doing this and it can only be a much more successful and pleasant experience with the support of myself, her mom, and others,” he explained.

“I have to have confidence and just know in my heart that all of her virtues and all the wonderfulness that makes her, come with her,” the ‘Hotshots’ actor added.

Sami on the other hand has revealed that she got a boost in her self-esteem due to her subscribers who were pretty supportive of her.

“I think it’s because of my subscribers. They’re the best,” Sami told Bustle.

Additionally, her career choice has led to a more open and honest relationship with her parents.

Sami has started to ask her parents about their pasts, and they have been “more honest” with her, creating a stronger bond within the family.

“It’s really nice that they’re able to have an adult conversation with me, and we can just laugh about mistakes they’ve made or funny stories that I wasn’t aware of,” she shared.