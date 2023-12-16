Cher's romance took her 'completely by surprise'

Singer Cher says it’s “ridiculous” how her partner came into her life when she wasn’t looking for a relationship. The ‘Believe’ hitmaker, 77, was not looking for love when the 37-year-old music executive came into her life, reports.

She told : “It took me completely by surprise. I mean, it was ridiculous. I wasn’t looking for it at all. It just happened.”

She was blown away when her partner presented her with a diamond ring last Christmas.

Cher said: “Christmas morning, he gave me a bag and it had these beautiful handmade books and a beautiful pen-just amazing!

“And then he went, ‘Oh, wait, I forgot this one.’ And I opened it up and there was the most amazing diamond ring I’ye ever seen.”

Cher recently said she has a “great” time with A.E.

However, the ‘Turn Back Time’ hitmaker admitted their 40-year age gap is sometimes highlighted in their discussions.

She said: “Sometimes I’m talking to him and he has no idea who I’m talking about. The other day, I said, ‘Do you know who, I don’t know, (1940s Hollywood star) Clark Gable, (is)?’ Somebody said, ‘Yes, of course,’ but most of my references… He’ll look at me and go, ‘I wasn’t born yet.'”