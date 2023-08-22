scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Chris Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky seen with bruised eye

Chris Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky was photographed nursing her injured eye after the couple attended the FIFA Women's World Cup final at Stadium Australia in Sydney

By Agency News Desk
Chris Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky seen with bruised eye
Chris Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky seen with bruised eye

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth’s wife Elsa Pataky was photographed nursing her injured eye after the couple attended the FIFA Women’s World Cup final at Stadium Australia in Sydney. In a picture going viral online, she could be seen nursing her face with an ice pack at an airport on their way home to the Byron Bay area. The pair previously took their children to watch the match between Elsa’s native Spain against England, which was won by Spain, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The image saw Elsa putting the ice pack on the area underneath her left eye, which was visibly injured.

She wore a plaid shirt over a black top that she paired with jeans and some trainers. She also had a gray hoodie with her, though she opted not to wear it.

Hemsworth was walking behind her while carrying some of their bags.

For the family affair, the ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ star simply dressed in a white T-shirt and denim pants as well as white sneakers. He also accessorised himself with some sunglasses and a baseball cap.

Prior to this, Elsa took to her Instagram accounts to share some pictures and a video of her and her family watching Spain’s victorious game against England.

In one of her posts, the actress, who was born in Madrid, could be seen posing from their seats with Chris having one of their kids on his lap.

She made it obvious that she was there to support Spain as she wore a red Spain jersey.

The ‘Interceptor’ actress also painted Spain’s little flags on her cheeks. At the time, the beauty didn’t seem to have any injury on her left eye.

“World Champions!!!!!!!’ Viva Espana!!!” Elsa captioned one post.

She also documented her screaming in excitement after the team scored one goal.

19
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Idina Menzel almost gave up singing due to bullying as a child
Next article
'Hercules' star Kevin Sorbo felt sidelined in industry due to his conservative views
This May Also Interest You
News

Seerat Kapoor roped in for 'BhamaKalapam 2'

Health & Lifestyle

US fines Teva, Glenmark $255 mn over drug price-fixing charges

Sports

Ajaz Patel, Tim Seifert in New Zealand A squad for Australia tour

News

Big B considers Abhishek as his 'friend': We both are very frank with each other

Sports

Kejriwal congratulates Praggnanandhaa for reaching Chess World Cup Final

News

Rihanna reportedly welcomes second baby with A$AP Rocky

Technology

X kills headlines from links to articles as Musk tells journos to publish directly

Fashion n Lifestyle

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary flaunts her hot look in swimsuit; Fans call these pictures are on fire

News

Adah Sharma reveals her favourite superhero: 'Hanuman ji'

News

'Hercules' star Kevin Sorbo felt sidelined in industry due to his conservative views

News

Idina Menzel almost gave up singing due to bullying as a child

News

Saiyami Kher impresses Sachin Tendulkar with her 'Ghoomer' style bowling

Technology

Softbank-owned chip design company Arm set for year’s biggest IPO

Sports

Fowler, Morikawa and Schauffele to headline 2023 ZoZo Championship

News

Madhuri Dixit Nene adopted Redo after shoot of 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun', reveals Big B

Health & Lifestyle

India logs 23 new Covid cases

News

'KBC 15': Big B says he is 'too afraid' of police

News

Ravi Dubey opens up about his 'Lakhan Leela Bhargava' character

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US