Christina Ricci admits she was 'so obnoxious' as child star

Christina Ricci believes that childhood stardom made her "obnoxious".

By Agency News Desk
Actress Christina Ricci believes that childhood stardom made her “obnoxious”.

The 43-year-old actress found fame as Wednesday Addams in ‘The Addams Family’ movie in 1991, and Christina admits that she initially struggled to cope with the pressures of fame, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“Some people deal better with fame than other people and some people have more supportive families than other people. And I do think that having a ‘famous child’ is a weird pressure to put on a child,” she told the “Reign with Josh Smith” podcast.

“I think it’s — and I always thought this when I was younger — when being asked questions about who I was before I knew who I was, I knew that that was not helpful as a kid, which is probably why I was so obnoxious in interviews all the timea, I find it interesting because anytime I do work with someone who has been a child actor, they are the most professional people on set. They are the people that understand the sacrifices that are going to have to be made. They’re always the most prepared, they’re always the most adaptable, as far as working with them.”

Christina actually thinks she’s better at handling rejection in her professional life than she is in her personal life.

The actress, who was previously married to movie producer James Heerdegen, explained: “I think professionally I’m actually very good at being rejected.

“I mean, you might be p***** off for an afternoon or a day, but I’ve never been somebody who lets it destroy me. I feel like real life, your personal life is so much more difficult. My personal life is more difficult and requires a lot more of my focus and I emotionally react to it more than my professional life.”

