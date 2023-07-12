scorecardresearch
Know how Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ is ‘full of paradoxes, ethical dilemmas’

Christopher Nolan shared that 'Oppenheimer’, which is based on nuclear physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, is full of paradoxes and ethical dilemmas.

Know how Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' is 'full of paradoxes, ethical dilemmas'
Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' _ pic courtesy yt

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan, who is known for films such as ‘Memento’, ‘The Dark Knight’ trilogy, ‘Inception’, ‘Tenet’ and others, is now gearing up for his forthcoming release, ‘Oppenheimer’. Ahead of the release, the filmmaker shared that the story of ‘Oppenheimer’, which is based on nuclear physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, is full of paradoxes and ethical dilemmas.

Speaking about what ignited the fire within him to tell J Robert Oppenheimer’s story, Nolan said: “Oppenheimer’s story is one of the great stories that there is. It’s full of paradoxes and ethical dilemmas, and that’s the kind of material I’m always interested in. While the movie tries to help the audience understand why people have done the things they’ve done, it’s at the same time asking ‘should they have done the things they’ve done?’.”

He further mentioned: “Films, as a narrative medium, are uniquely suited to pulling an audience into a subjective experience, letting them judge things the way the characters judge them, while at the same time looking at these characters a little more objectively. At various points, we try to burrow into Oppenheimer’s psyche and take the audience on his emotional journey. That was the challenge of the film: To tell the story of a person who was involved in what was ultimately an extraordinarily destructive sequence of events, but done for the right reasons, and tell it from his point of view.”

Produced by Universal Pictures (distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery), ‘Oppenheimer’ will release on July 21 across theatres in India with advance booking across IMAX theatres in India already open.

