Clayface Trailer Reveals The Dark Origin Of DC’s Most Terrifying Villain

DC Studios has released the second trailer for Clayface, giving fans a closer look at what will be the first horror film in the new DC Universe. Starring Tom Rhys Harries in the lead role, the movie is scheduled to arrive in theatres on October 23, 2026. Directed by James Watkins, the film tells the tragic story of Matt Hagen, a successful actor whose life changes forever after a shocking incident leaves him badly disfigured.

The 2 minute and 32 second trailer begins by showing Matt Hagen as a famous and handsome actor enjoying a successful career. His life takes a dark turn after he is attacked and left with severe facial injuries, reportedly because of an affair involving the main villain’s girlfriend. As he struggles to rebuild his life, Matt finds that the legal system offers him little help, leaving him isolated and unable to return to the career he once loved.

With no other options, Matt turns to Dr. Caitlin Corr, a scientist working on an experimental treatment that could restore his appearance. At first, the treatment appears to be a success, giving him hope that his life may return to normal. However, things soon take a horrifying turn as his face and body begin changing into a mass of clay. The transformation becomes impossible to control, and Matt slowly loses both his physical appearance and his mental stability.

As the trailer continues, Matt’s condition grows worse, turning him into a frightening figure feared across Gotham City. The film explores not only his terrifying transformation but also the emotional and psychological pain he experiences as he struggles to hold on to his identity while becoming one of Batman’s most dangerous enemies.

Clayface is based on the popular DC Comics villain who has appeared in several comic book stories and animated adaptations over the years. The character is best known as one of Batman’s longtime rivals.

Along with Tom Rhys Harries, the film features Naomi Ackie, David Dencik, Max Minghella, and Eddie Marsan in important roles. The screenplay has been written by Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini. Flanagan had expressed interest in making a Clayface film during the DC Extended Universe era before presenting the idea to the newly formed DC Studios in March 2023.

The movie is produced by James Gunn, Peter Safran, Matt Reeves, and Lynn Harris. It is part of the DCU’s Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, which already includes films such as Superman and Supergirl. Following Clayface, the DC Universe will continue to expand with the series Lanterns, premiering on August 16, 2026, followed by Superman: Man of Tomorrow, directed by James Gunn and scheduled for release on July 9, 2027.