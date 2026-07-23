Badshah’s Marriage In Trouble? Isha Rikhi Shares Intimate Wedding Videos With Cryptic Caption

Rapper Badshah and Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi are once again making headlines after the actress shared unseen photos and videos from their private wedding ceremony. The posts, which included emotional moments from their special day, quickly grabbed attention online. However, instead of only celebrating the memories, many fans began speculating about the couple’s relationship after reading Isha’s caption.

In one of the unseen videos, Badshah and Isha are seen exchanging garlands during their wedding ceremony. Another clip shows the rapper affectionately kissing Isha on the cheek as they smile together. The intimate moments gave fans another glimpse into the couple’s closely guarded wedding, which had remained private for a long time.

Sharing the memories on Instagram, Isha wrote, “Every storm is a lesson. Every prayer is hope. 🙏” The message immediately caught the attention of social media users, with many wondering if it hinted at problems in the couple’s marriage. Soon after the post, rumours about a possible separation or divorce began spreading online.

Several users claimed that the wedding videos were actually recorded 4 to 5 years ago and questioned why Isha had decided to share them now. Some fans suggested that the couple may no longer be together and believed the actress was looking back at old memories. Others simply wondered why previously unseen wedding moments were being posted at this time. Despite the growing speculation, neither Badshah nor Isha has responded to the rumours or made any public statement about their relationship.

Rumours about Badshah and Isha’s marriage first surfaced in March 2026 after Isha’s mother, Poonam Rikhi, shared photos and videos that appeared to show the couple’s intimate Sikh wedding ceremony. The images showed Badshah dressed in a brown kurta with a golden saafa, while Isha wore a traditional red bridal outfit. Reports suggested that only close family members and friends attended the ceremony.

Although the wedding photos quickly went viral, Badshah chose to remain silent. Months later, Isha confirmed their marriage during an Instagram Ask Me Anything session. Responding to repeated questions from fans, she said, “Yes, I am married,” before joking that her “Pati Dev” Badshah should explain why the two do not follow each other on Instagram. She also shared the couple’s first official photo together.

Isha Rikhi, who is from Chandigarh, began her acting career with the Punjabi film Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De in 2013. She later appeared in films including Happy Go Lucky, Ardaas, Mindo Taseeldarni, and made her Bollywood debut with Nawabzaade in 2018. Reports have suggested that she and Badshah were in a relationship for several years before their private wedding.

Badshah was previously married to Jasmine Masih, and the former couple share a daughter. Since their separation, the rapper has largely kept his personal life away from the public eye. His relationship with Isha Rikhi remained a closely guarded secret until the wedding photos surfaced, and the latest social media posts have once again placed their personal lives under public attention.