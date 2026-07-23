Netflix Brings Back 13 Going On 30 With A Brand New Cast

Netflix is bringing back the beloved romantic comedy 13 Going on 30 with a fresh cast and a new creative team. The streaming platform is remaking the 2004 hit film, with Emily Bader and Logan Lerman playing the adult versions of Jenna Rink and Matt Flamhaff. The new version aims to introduce the heartwarming story to a new generation while keeping the themes of friendship, growing up, and love at its centre.

The film is being directed by Brett Haley, who has described the original movie as one of his favourites. Speaking about the remake, Haley said it is “one of those rare, perfect films” and added that he feels honoured to revisit the story. His comments have attracted attention, especially from fans who have strong memories of the original film.

One of the biggest highlights of the remake is the return of Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer, who will make special cameo appearances. Garner famously played Jenna Rink in the original film, while Greer portrayed her friend Lucy. Their return is expected to bring a sense of nostalgia for audiences who loved the 2004 classic.

Jessica Alba, Taylor Ortega, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Owen Thiele, Nasim Pedrad, Supriya Ganesh and more are joining the cast of 13 GOING ON 30!



Starring Emily Bader and Logan Lerman. Directed by Brett Haley. Now in production. pic.twitter.com/LMkZlC5Dyv — Netflix (@netflix) July 22, 2026

The supporting cast also includes several well known actors such as Jessica Alba, Taylor Zakhar Perez, and Supriya Ganesh. Production on the film began last month in Los Angeles, with filming currently underway.

The original 13 Going on 30 followed the story of a 13 year old girl who suddenly wakes up as a 30 year old woman after making a birthday wish. As she adjusts to adult life, she learns valuable lessons about relationships, choices, and staying true to herself. The film became a fan favourite and earned nearly $100 million worldwide at the box office.

News of the remake has received mixed reactions online. While many viewers are excited to see a modern version of the story, others believe the original film still holds up well and does not need to be remade. Some fans have called the 2004 movie a classic that should remain untouched.

Despite the debate, Netflix’s new version of 13 Going on 30 is already generating plenty of interest. With a new cast, familiar faces returning for cameos, and a much loved story at its core, the remake is expected to be closely watched by both longtime fans and first time viewers.