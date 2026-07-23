Dakota Johnson’s Simple White Tank Top Look Is Winning Hearts

Dakota Johnson once again showed why she is known for her effortless fashion choices. Earlier this week, the actress was spotted in Los Angeles wearing a relaxed outfit that combined everyday clothing with a few luxury accessories. Her simple yet stylish appearance quickly caught the attention of fashion fans, proving that a basic look can still make a strong impression.

The “Fifty Shades of Grey” star wore a pair of vintage Levi’s 501 jeans and paired them with a white Nando Square Neck Tank from Leset. She completed her outfit with black leather flats by Phoebe Philo, a vintage Celine handbag, and layered jewellery. The combination created a casual look that was stylish without appearing overdone.

The Nando Square Neck Tank stood out as one of the key pieces in her outfit. It is made from 100% cotton baby rib fabric and is designed with a fitted shape that can be worn on its own or layered under other clothing. The top features a straight neckline, thicker shoulder straps, and a longer hem, giving it a clean and timeless look.

The tank is available in white, black, and heathered grey. It is sold in sizes XS to XL, making it suitable for a range of body types. The matching pants are also available for those who prefer a coordinated outfit, although Dakota Johnson chose to style the tank with classic jeans instead.

Dakota is not the only celebrity who has been seen wearing clothing from Leset. Several well known stars have also been spotted in the brand’s designs. Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lawrence, Julianne Moore, and Margot Robbie have all worn its T shirts. Julianne Moore previously styled the Margo Tee with a pantsuit, while Jennifer Lawrence paired hers with Adidas slides for a relaxed everyday look.

Other celebrities including Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, Anya Taylor Joy, and Miranda Kerr have also been seen wearing different pieces from the label, such as camisoles, leggings, and skirts.

Dakota Johnson’s latest appearance is another reminder that a fashionable outfit does not always have to be complicated. By mixing classic wardrobe basics with carefully chosen accessories, she created a polished and effortless look that continues to inspire fans of simple everyday style.