Rihanna Unveils New Lace Collection And The Internet Cannot Stop Staring

Rihanna is once again making headlines after revealing the latest Luxe Lace collection from her lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty. The 38 year old singer, entrepreneur, and mother of three shared a series of new photos on July 22, introducing the collection while showing off several of its designs. Her latest appearance quickly caught the attention of fans, with many praising her confidence and post baby glow.

The new collection includes a range of lace pieces such as balconette bras, thongs, garter sets, and slips. The designs are available in different colours, including Tulip Pink and Black Caviar. According to Rihanna, the lace used in the collection is designed with a four way stretch so that it fits comfortably around different body shapes without feeling rough or itchy on the skin.

In her post, Rihanna described the material by saying it is made to hug the body’s curves comfortably without scratchiness. While the collection has now been released on the official Savage X Fenty website, it is also being offered with discounts of up to 70% for new members. The announcement focused on the launch of the collection and its features rather than making any major changes to the brand’s overall style.

Rihanna’s latest photos also sparked plenty of conversation across social media. Many fans admired how confident she looked after becoming a mother of three children. She shares sons RZA and Riot, along with daughter Rocki, and several followers praised what they called her natural confidence and glowing appearance after pregnancy.

However, not every reaction was completely positive. While many complimented the singer’s look, a few social media users questioned whether the promotional images had been heavily edited. Some suggested that the photos appeared overly retouched, leading to a discussion online about photo editing in celebrity campaigns.

Despite the mixed reactions, Rihanna’s latest appearance generated significant attention online. Her new campaign once again became a talking point among fans, with discussions focusing not only on the new lace designs but also on her confidence, style, and the public response to the images she shared.