Badshah Marries Isha Rikhi in Intimate Ceremony, Wedding Photos Leaked

Badshah is currently making headlines, not for his music, but for his personal life. The singer is reportedly married to Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi, after pictures from what looks like their wedding ceremony surfaced online. The photos were shared by Isha’s mother, Poonam, on her Instagram account.

In these pictures, Badshah and Isha can be seen taking part in traditional wedding rituals with close family members around them. The couple looks happy and relaxed, smiling for the camera in a warm and intimate setting.

In the images, Badshah is seen wearing a brown kurta paired with a golden saafa, while Isha is dressed in a red salwar kameez. In some photos, they are also seen wearing wedding garlands, which has further added to the speculation that the two have officially tied the knot. Sharing the pictures, Isha’s mother simply wrote, “God bless you 🙌 🧿❤️.”

However, it is important to note that neither Badshah nor Isha Rikhi has made any official announcement about their marriage so far.

Talking about their relationship, Badshah and Isha have reportedly been together for nearly four years. According to reports, they first met at a party through a mutual friend and gradually grew close. Over time, their bond became stronger, leading to this new chapter in their lives.

Isha Rikhi started her acting career in 2013 with the Punjabi film Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De. She later stepped into Bollywood with Nawabzaade in 2018, where she shared screen space with actors like Varun Dhawan, Raghav Juyal, and Punit Pathak.

Before this, Badshah was married to Jasmine Masih. The couple separated in 2020 and continue to co parent their daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh.

In a past interview, Badshah spoke openly about his previous marriage and why it ended. He said, “We both tried everything. We tried our best and gave everything that we had. We separated because it was not healthy for our child. I get to meet my child but not that often as she lives in London.”

As of now, fans are eagerly waiting for an official confirmation from Badshah and Isha Rikhi about their relationship status.