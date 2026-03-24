Hrithik Roshan Talks About Koi Mil Gaya With Ryan Gosling And Fans Love It

Hrithik Roshan and Ryan Gosling recently came together for a virtual conversation that quickly caught the attention of fans. Their chat gave people a closer look at their shared love for space, science and storytelling in films. This interaction comes after their earlier collaboration video for Project Hail Mary went viral online.

This time, the two actors spoke in a more relaxed and friendly setting, discussing their work and how they approach storytelling in cinema. A big part of their conversation focused on what makes Project Hail Mary special and why such stories connect so well with audiences across the world.

During the discussion, they also spoke about Koi… Mil Gaya, one of Hrithik Roshan’s most loved films. Both actors talked about how science fiction has the power to connect with people from different cultures. They pointed out that stories about space, aliens or science often carry deep human emotions, which makes them relatable no matter where you come from.

The conversation also showed the mutual respect both actors have for each other. They appreciated each other’s journeys in the film industry and shared thoughts on how storytelling has evolved over time. Fans enjoyed seeing this genuine exchange between two popular stars from different parts of the world.

Project Hail Mary, directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, follows the story of an astronaut named Ryland Grace, played by Ryan Gosling. He wakes up on a spaceship with no memory of who he is or what his mission is. As the story unfolds, he slowly begins to understand his purpose. The film also features actors like Sandra Hüller, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung and Milana Vayntrub. It is set to release in India on March 26, 2026 in multiple languages and formats including IMAX.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan is also busy with his own projects. He is stepping into the role of a producer for the first time in the streaming space with his upcoming series Storm. The show is set in Mumbai and is directed by Ajitpal Singh. It features actors like Parvathy Thiruvothu, Alaya F and Saba Azad.

Hrithik recently shared that he is proud of the team behind Storm, especially for their long working hours and dedication. With both actors exploring exciting projects, fans now have a lot to look forward to.