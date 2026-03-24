Dwayne Johnson Returns As Maui In New Moana Trailer Out

Walt Disney Studios has released a new trailer for its upcoming live action version of Moana, bringing fresh attention to one of its most popular modern stories. The original animated film became widely loved for its themes of courage, self discovery and adventure, and the new version aims to present the same story in a different format. In this live action adaptation, Catherine Lagaʻaia plays the lead role of Moana, a young girl who sets out on a journey across the ocean.

Dwayne Johnson returns as Maui, the demigod character he voiced in the original film. His return helps maintain a connection between the animated version and the new film.

Along with the trailer, the makers also shared a behind the scenes video titled Artistry of Moana. This feature gives viewers a closer look at how the film is being made. It includes inputs from the cast and crew, such as director Thomas Kail, costume designer Liz McGregor and choreographer Tiana Nonosina Liufau. The video focuses on how the team is trying to stay true to the cultural and visual details of the story while adapting it into a live action format.

The supporting cast includes actors like John Tui as Chief Tui, Frankie Adams as Sina and Rena Owen as Gramma Tala. The film is produced by Dwayne Johnson along with Dany Garcia, Beau Flynn, Hiram Garcia and Lin-Manuel Miranda. The music continues to play an important role, with songs created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foaʻi and Mark Mancina, while the background score is composed by Mark Mancina.

The live action Moana is scheduled to release in theatres on July 10, 2026. It will be available in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, making it accessible to a wide audience in India and globally.

Overall, the film is being positioned as a retelling of a familiar story with updated visuals and performances. It keeps the original storyline but presents it in a more realistic setting, which may appeal to both existing fans and new viewers.