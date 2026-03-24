Drishyam 3 Gets New Release Date Mohanlal Returns As Georgekutty

Mohanlal’s much awaited film Drishyam 3 has been postponed, but the makers have now confirmed a new release date. The film will release in cinemas worldwide on May 21, 2026, which also marks Mohanlal’s birthday. He will turn 66 on that day, making the release even more special for his fans. The actor confirmed the update himself through social media. Sharing the news, he wrote, “The past never stays silent…it only waits. Georgekutty arrives, May 21st 2026. #Drishyam3 Worldwide Release .”

The film was earlier scheduled to release on April 2, but the date had to be changed. According to reports, the delay is linked to the ongoing tensions in the Gulf region, which may have affected the film’s release plans.

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film will once again see Mohanlal playing his popular character Georgekutty. The Drishyam series is known for its strong storytelling and suspense, and the third part is expected to continue the story from where the second film ended.

The film also features actors like Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath, Siddique, Murali Gopy and KB Ganesh Kumar in important roles. Shooting for the film was completed in December last year. Reports also suggest that Mohanlal began working on the project on the same day he received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, which is considered the highest honour in Indian cinema.

The Drishyam franchise has been one of the most successful film series in Malayalam cinema. The first film released in 2013 and was widely praised for its story and execution. Its sequel, Drishyam 2, released in 2021 and also received a strong response from audiences. Both films performed very well and built a loyal fan base.

The story’s popularity also led to a Hindi remake starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran and Ishita Dutt. These versions were also successful, increasing interest in the franchise across different languages.

Reports suggest that a Hindi version of Drishyam 3 is also being planned and could release in October. However, there have also been reports that Akshaye Khanna may not be part of the upcoming film.

Overall, Drishyam 3 remains one of the most awaited films, with audiences looking forward to seeing how Georgekutty’s story moves ahead.