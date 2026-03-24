Selena Gomez Surprises Miley Cyrus At Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special

Selena Gomez made a surprise appearance for Miley Cyrus during the Hannah Montana 20th anniversary special, creating a moment that quickly caught the attention of fans. The event was organised to celebrate two decades of the popular Disney show that played a big role in shaping early 2000s television. During the special, Miley Cyrus was present to mark the milestone of the show that made her a household name.

The appearance of Selena Gomez came as a surprise, adding an emotional and nostalgic touch to the celebration. The two stars share a long history, as both began their careers on Disney and grew up in the public eye.

Selena’s entry was not announced in advance, which made the moment more genuine for both Miley and the audience. Fans who watched the event reacted strongly, with many appreciating the reunion of two well known faces from the Disney era. The moment also reminded viewers of a time when shows like Hannah Montana were widely followed by younger audiences around the world.

Selena Gomez surprises Miley Cyrus in the “Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special.” pic.twitter.com/U1WrmQdTES — Selena Gomez News (@SELENAT0RSARMY) March 24, 2026

Hannah Montana first aired in 2006 and became one of Disney’s most successful shows. It followed the life of a teenage girl living a double life as a regular student and a famous pop star. The show not only gained high viewership but also helped launch Miley Cyrus into a major career in music and film.

Selena Gomez, who was also part of the Disney network during that time, became popular through her own projects and later built a successful career in both acting and music. Her presence at the anniversary special highlighted the shared journey of many Disney stars who started around the same time.

The event focused on looking back at the show’s impact and its connection with fans over the years. Moments like Selena’s surprise appearance added a personal layer to the celebration, showing how these connections continue even years later.

Overall, the reunion served as a reminder of how strongly Hannah Montana is still remembered and how it continues to hold a place in popular culture even after two decades.