Lock Upp 2: Harshad Chopda Loses His Cool After Shilpa Shinde Calls Him Shivangi Joshi’s Love Bird

The latest episode of Lock Upp Season 2 has once again put Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi’s friendship in the spotlight. The two actors, who worked together in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, have often been seen supporting each other inside the reality show. Their close bond has sparked several discussions among contestants as well as viewers.

The issue came up during a heated argument inside the house when Shilpa Shinde made comments about Harshad and Shivangi’s relationship. During the conversation, Ram Kapoor also joked that the two shared a “Bhai behen ka rishta hai,” referring to them as brother and sister.

Later that night, the argument became more intense after Shilpa repeatedly called Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi “love birds.” The remark upset Harshad, who strongly defended his friendship with Shivangi and questioned why their bond was being misunderstood.

Responding to Shilpa, Harshad said, “Apko jalan hoti hai kya do logon ko sath mein dekh ke, sachi dosti dekh ke, problem kya hai apki humse? (Do you feel jealous when you see two people together or see a genuine friendship? What exactly is your problem with us?)”

Harshad has finally spoken about his and Shivangi relationship, he also said that he is 43 ,how they can be together. Shivangi too bajaying that aunty #ShivangiJoshi #HarshadChopda #LockUpp2 pic.twitter.com/jvZYu9Vd4c — (@avyyaan) July 22, 2026

He further clarified his feelings by saying, “Apni behen, mummy, papa se jaise pyar karta hun, waise karta hun. Kabhi dekha hai kuch bhi karte hue uske sath. (I care for her the same way I care for my sister, my mother and my father. Have you ever seen us doing anything inappropriate together?)”

While Harshad insisted that his relationship with Shivangi was based on friendship and respect, Ram Kapoor continued the conversation by jokingly repeating, “Bhai behen ka rishta hai,” which added another layer to the ongoing debate inside the house.

This is not the first time Harshad and Shivangi’s bond has become a topic of discussion on the show. A few days earlier, Ram Kapoor had shared his opinion, saying he believed Harshad appeared more focused on supporting Shivangi than on winning the competition. According to Ram, Harshad’s emotions for Shivangi were visible from the way he became emotional and cried for her during the show.

Ram also claimed that he felt Harshad had deeper feelings for Shivangi and suggested that the actress was aware of them. He further said that, in his opinion, Harshad’s constant support for Shivangi was beginning to affect both contestants and could be impacting Shivangi’s performance in the game.

While the comments have sparked fresh discussions among viewers, neither Harshad Chopda nor Shivangi Joshi has publicly responded to Ram Kapoor’s claims outside the show. As the competition moves forward, their friendship continues to remain one of the most talked about relationships in Lock Upp Season 2.