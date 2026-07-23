Netflix Brings Back Parasyte With a Chilling New Twist and a Powerful Female Lead

Netflix has officially announced Parasyte TAMIYA, a brand new live action series that expands the world of the popular sci fi horror franchise created by Hitoshi Iwaaki. The streaming giant is once again teaming up with acclaimed filmmaker Yeon Sang ho, the director behind Train to Busan, who will lead the creative vision for the project. He is working alongside writer Ryu Yong jae to bring a fresh story to life. The announcement comes after the huge global success of Parasyte The Grey, which was released in 2024 and introduced the franchise to a new generation of viewers through a story set in South Korea.

Unlike Parasyte The Grey, which explored a completely new setting and characters, Parasyte TAMIYA takes fans back to one of the most fascinating characters from the original manga. The series focuses on Ryoko Tamiya, a parasite known for her intelligence, calm personality and curiosity about humans. To blend into society, she disguises herself as a high school teacher and spends her time observing how humans think, behave and interact with each other. As her journey unfolds, she experiences pregnancy and motherhood, leading her to question the relationship between humans and parasites in ways no other parasite has before.

The upcoming series promises to dive deeper into Ryoko Tamiya’s emotional and psychological journey while staying true to the themes that made the original manga and anime so popular around the world. Instead of focusing only on horror and action, the story will also explore identity, survival, emotions and what it truly means to be human. This fresh perspective is expected to add more depth to the beloved franchise while introducing new twists that longtime fans and newcomers can both enjoy.

Leading the cast is international actress Shioli Kutsuna, who is widely known for her role in Deadpool 2. She will play the central character, Ryoko Tamiya, and has already described the role as the most demanding performance of her career. The actress is expected to bring a powerful mix of intelligence, mystery and emotion to the character, making her one of the biggest highlights of the series.

Parasyte TAMIYA is currently in post production and is set to premiere globally on Netflix in 2027. With a talented creative team, a compelling lead character and a fresh story connected to the original source material, the series is already shaping up to be one of Netflix’s most anticipated releases for horror and sci fi fans.