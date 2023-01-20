scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Dakota Johnson leaves audience gasping with her joke at Sundance opening night

Dakota Johnson started off the 2023 Sundance Film Festival with a laugh in her role as a presenter at the inaugural 'A Taste of Sundance' dinner.

By News Bureau

‘Fifty Shades’ star Dakota Johnson started off the 2023 Sundance Film Festival with a laugh in her role as a presenter at the inaugural ‘A Taste of Sundance’ dinner.

The actress joked that she was offered the role of the peach in Luca Guadagnino’s Oscar-winning indie ‘Call Me by Your Name’, but she had to turn it down due to scheduling conflicts, reports ‘Variety’.

“Thank god, though,” she said. “I would have been another woman that Armie Hammer would have tried to eat.”

Johnson praised Guadagnino as a lover of cinema (and Prada) as she presented him with the international icon award. She starred in his remake of “Suspiria,” but her joke about Hammer made the room gasp and giggle.

As per ‘Variety’, Hammer, who starred alongside Timothee Chalamet in ‘Call Me by Your Name’, has been accused of having cannibalistic fetishes, sexual assault and abusive behaviour by extramarital partners. Hammer has denied the claims.

In the film, Hammer plays the love interest of Chalamet, whose character Elio performs a sexual act on a piece of fruit, which Hammer eventually discovers.

“It’s been five years since that film premiered here, and Luca hasn’t stopped taking us to exciting places,” Johnson said, quoted by ‘Variety’ referring to Guadagnino’s 2022 film ‘Bones and All’, a cannibalism romance drama also starring Chalamet. “Who knew cannibalism was so popular?” she joked.

Previous article
Jack O'Connell, Eddie Marsan, Lesley Manville aboard Amy Winehouse biopic
Next article
Priyanka Chopra responds to criticism of her use of surrogate
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IOA forms seven-member panel to probe sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief

News

NTR Jr named in ‘USA Today’ Oscar prediction list for best actor

Sports

Indian National Car Racing Championship: Sohil Shah, Sandeep Kumar claim pole position

Sports

Manika Batra fights her way into WTT Contender semis

Sports

Dynamix Achievers beat Madon Polo to claim Silver Stick Cup

Sports

ILT20: Preparing well, sticking to the plans key for Bravo as MI Emirates face Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

News

Rishab Shetty attends Bhoota Kola festival, thanks Daiva for ‘Kantara’ success

Sports

Aniket Sawant takes top honours in PGTI Pre-Qualifying I as 25 players qualify for final stage

News

Satinder Sartaaj opens up about his acting debut in 'The Black Prince'

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Australia clinch quarters berth with 9-2 win over South Africa, France hold Argentina 5-5

Sports

Australian Open: Classy Korda upsets Medvedev for third-round win

News

Supreme Court protects filmmaker Leena Manimekalai from arrest over goddess Kaali poster

Sports

BCCI invites applications for two vacant posts in junior men's and senior women's selection committee

News

Sara Ali Khan shares team boomerang as she gets on with first day of shoot in 2023

News

Kamna Pathak's fashion funda: Don't dress to impress, be comfortable

News

Jennifer Lopez was reluctant to star in 'Shotgun Wedding'

News

'MasterChef India' contestant Suvarna picked up cooking watching shows

Sports

India Open 2023: Vitidsarn upsets Loh Kean Yew to reach semis; Yamaguchi, An Se-Young also advance

News

Amitabh Bachchan meets Ronaldo, Messi before PSG vs Saudi All-Star XI match, netizens go crazy

News

Javed Akhtar: ‘Boycott Bollywood’ won’t help, we are a nation of ‘Movie Bhakts’

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US