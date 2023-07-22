scorecardresearch
Dan Radcliffe, Erin Darke join Hollywood strikers; give first glimpse of son at picket line

Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke are lending their support to their industry.

By Agency News Desk

‘Harry Potter’ star Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke are lending their support to their industry. The couple, both actors, joined other SAG-AFTRA union members striking in New York City, with the ‘Miracle Workers’ star, 33, wearing his 4-month-old son in a carrier on his chest.

Darke, 38, held a strike sign as the pair and their baby boy walked the picket line, reports People magazine.

Ahead of the SAG-AFTRA strike, Radcliffe spoke with Extra about his experience delving into fatherhood while promoting season 4 of his comedy series.

“He’s very cute,” the actor said of his baby boy. “We’ve moved into a less screaming phase and he’s now giving us little smiles and giggling.”

“It’s been a crazy few months, as anyone who’s been through parenthood would attest,” Radcliffe continued. “But it’s also the literal best thing that’s ever happened, so it’s great. I feel very lucky to be able to have this time with him. It’s awesome.”

As per People, the actor couple welcomed their first baby together in April. In October, Radcliffe spoke with Evan Rachel Wood for Newsweek about their film ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’. The two actors discussed achieving fame at a young age, with the actor noting film sets “can be wonderful” places for kids.

“I want my kids, if and when they exist … I would love them to be around film sets,” Radcliffe told Newsweek. “A dream would be for them to come onto a film set and be like ‘God, you know, I’d love to be in the art department. I’d love to be something in the crew.’ Some part of this, but not from that.”

Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
