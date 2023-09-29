Daniel Radclife, Rupert Grint, J. K. Rowling mourn the loss of Michael Gambon

Much of the ‘Harry Potter’ cast, crew are now mourning for actor Michael Gambon who died on September 27 aged 82 after battling pneumonia. Some of those who have offered their heartfelt condolences include Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, J. K. Rowling, Jason Isaacs, David Yates and Fiona Shaw.

Gambon, who is best known for portrayal of Albus Dumbledore in the film series all the way from ‘Prisoner of Azkaban’ to ‘Deathly Hallows: Part 2’, had become iconic.

“We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon. Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside,” his family said.

In a statement to ‘The Hollywood Reporter’, Radcliffe said: “With the loss of Michael Gambon the world just became considerably less fun. Michael Gambon was one of the most brilliant, effortless actors I’ve ever had the privilege of working with, but despite his immense talent, the thing I will remember most about him is how much fun he had doing his job”.

He continued, “He was silly, irreverent and hilarious. He loved his job, but never seemed defined by it. He was an incredible story and joke teller and his habit of blurring the lines of fact and fiction when talking to journalists meant that he was also one of the most entertaining people with whom you could ever wish to do a press junket.

“The sixth film was where I got to spend the most time working with Michael and he made the hours spent in front of a green screen together more memorable and joyous than they had any right to be. I’m so sad to hear he has passed, but I am so grateful for the fact that I am one of the lucky people who got to work with him”, he added.

Actor Rupert Grint, who co-starred in the movie adaptations as Ronald Weasley, the redheaded best friend of Harry Potter as well as his constant emotional support companion, called Gambon a “role model” in an Instagram tribute.

He said, “So sad to hear about Michael. He brought so much warmth and mischief to every day on set. He captivated me as a kid and became a personal role model of mine for finding the fun and eccentricities in life. Sending all my love to his family.”

‘Harry Potter’ author J.K. Rowling, gave her condolences on her X account and wrote: “I’ve just heard the awful news about Michael Gambon. The first time I ever laid eyes on him was in King Lear, in 1982, and if you’d told me then that brilliant actor would appear in anything I’d written, I’d have thought you were insane”

She further mentioned, “Michael was a wonderful man in addition to being an outstanding actor, and I absolutely loved working with him, not only on Potter but also ‘The Casual Vacancy’. My deepest condolences go to Michael’s family and everyone who loved him.”

Director David Yates who directed the last four of the ‘Harry Potter’ films as well as three of ‘The Fantastic Beasts’ films, offered his condolences on X and said: “Michael was a mischievous, playful, yet also deeply thoughtful actor. I got the sense he was bemused, somewhat amused, by all the fuss and hoopla surrounding the world of Potter, yet he poured his heart into creating a memorable, subversive, soulful Dumbledore”.

“He was also enormous fun on set, pragmatic, accessible, funny, down to earth, and despite his enormous talent, effortlessly made all of the younger actors around him feel at ease. He was one of the greats, and we’ll all miss him”, he added.

Actor Jason Isaacs, who portrayed the menacing death eater and the father of Draco Malfoy, Lucius Malfoy wrote on his X: “Magnificent Michael Gambon has died. I learned what acting could be from Michael in The Singing Detective – complex, vulnerable and utterly human. The greatest thrill of being in the ‘Potter’ films was that he knew my name and shared his fearless, filthy sense of fun with me.”

In an interview with BBC Radio 4’s ‘The World at One’, actress Fiona Shaw — who played Harry’s aunt Petunia Dursley — remembered him “as a trickster, just a brilliant, magnificent trickster.”

She added: “With text, there was nothing like him. He could do anything. He varied his career remarkably and never judged what he was doing, he just played.”