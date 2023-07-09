scorecardresearch
Dolly Parton says she will never be as old as she is

Country music legend Dolly Parton may have aged in looks, but that has not stopped her being full of energy, as she said that she will never be as old as she really is because she tries to stay young in spirit.

Speaking to The Sunday People’s ‘Love Sunday magazine’, the 77-year old music icon said: “It’s all good doctors, good makeup, and good lighting! I try to stay young in spirit and I think sometimes that kind of spills over a little bit. I’ll never be as old as I am.”

As per ‘Female First UK, the country music icon, however, is now switching gears and going to rock’n roll with her album ‘Rockstar’.

Talking about the record she said: “Rockstar is one of the most fun things I’ve ever done. I feel like a rock star! I wanted to see what I could do and I had to work hard to keep up.”

The singer has been married to Carl Thomas Dean (80) since 1966 and called her husband a strong inspiration for the project, so she wanted to “please him” more than anyone else.

The country music icon has released 65 studio albums since the beginning of her career back in the late ’60s and is known worldwide for renowned country classics such as ‘Jolene’ and ‘9 to 5’.

