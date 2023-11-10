scorecardresearch
Elements of fire, water, earth, air collide in epic new trailer for ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’

The elements of fire, water, earth, and air clash as the trailer for the new live action adaptation of the beloved animated series 'Avatar : The Last Airbender'

By Agency News Desk
The elements of fire, water, earth, and air clash as the trailer for the new live action adaptation of the beloved animated series ‘Avatar : The Last Airbender’ is out, and it is epic. Bending and blending all the four elements together,this version of the series looks extremely faithful to its anime origins and boasts some top tier VFX, while aesthetically also it reminds a lot of the much loved series that defined the childhoods of many.

The series is set in a fictional fantasy realm divided into four nations. A chosen few are born with the ability to manipulate the elements, be it air, water, earth or fire.

Only the Avatar: who is a legendary being that’s reincarnated in a new form every generation has the power to master all four. Each Avatar has been tasked with bringing balance to the world, but the latest incarnation, a 12-year-old airbender named Aang, someone who has been missing for over a 100 years now.

The official synopsis of the series reads: “‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ will follow Aang “as he learns to master the four elements (Water, Earth, Fire, Air) to restore balance to a world threatened by the terrifying Fire Nation.”

The show will star Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Dallas Liu as Zuko, Elizabeth Yu as Azula, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Iroh, and Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai.

It won’t, however, have the original creators of the animated series, as Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko left the project in 2020. The series will premiere on Netflix on February 22, 2024.

