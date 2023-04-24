scorecardresearch
Elizabeth Olsen finds it 'ridiculous' doing her own stunts

Elizabeth Olsen has talked about doing her own stunts and said that there are "stunt doubles" for a reason.

By Agency News Desk
Actress Elizabeth Olsen has talked about doing her own stunts and said that there are “stunt doubles” for a reason.

During Wednesday’s episode of ‘The Late Show,’ the ‘Love & Death’ star told Stephen Colbert that she has found doing most of her stunts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe “ridiculous,” reports hollywoodreporter.com.

When specifically doing stunts attached to a wire, she said: “Your stomach leaves you. It’s like, I guess, the joy people get on roller coasters, which I don’t get, but people love that feeling.”

The ‘Godzilla’ actress said when she first started doing stunts, she would just laugh, but that she’s “definitely recovered from my giddiness. Sometimes I’m just like, ‘Okay, how many more of these do you want? I can do this all day,’ kind of thing. But sometimes I get a little freaked out.”

She even recalled filming a stunt for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where she had to be dropped from 30 feet in the air.

“They wanted to drop me pretty quickly so that it looked like it had an impact, but I kept landing like Peter Pan, kind of like fencing,” she said. “I was like, ‘Just use the double. This is so ridiculous. There is a double for a reason. Like, face replace.’ They do it all the time.”

But Olsen said that they ended up using her take in the film. “We’ve had so much technology, growth through these movies, and they just chose to really use me,” she added.

While she did not do all of her own stunts in the Sam Raimi-directed Marvel movie, the Avengers: Endgame actress said that she did most of them, “which is a waste of everyone’s time because a stunt double does it so much better.”

