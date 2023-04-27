scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Freddie Mercury's personal items including rare song lyrics to be auctioned

More than 1,500 personal items belonging to Queen frontman Freddie Mercury are to be auctioned off.

By Agency News Desk
Freddie Mercury's personal items including rare song lyrics to be auctioned
Freddie Mercury's personal items including rare song lyrics to be auctioned

More than 1,500 personal items belonging to Queen frontman Freddie Mercury are to be auctioned off.

The ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ singer built up a collection of flamboyant stage costumes, furniture and artwork throughout his remarkable life, reports mirror.co.uk.

“I like to be surrounded by splendid things,” he once said.

“I want to lead the Victorian life surrounded by exquisite clutter.”

He kept everything at his home in Kensington, west London, which he left to friend Mary Austin when he died from complications related to AIDS at the age of 45.

Freddie’s death in 1991 came just one day after he publicly revealed he had been diagnosed with the illness.

Now Mary, who once dated Freddie before he came out as gay, is auctioning off most of his possessions, save for a few personal mementos.

Mary, 72, told the BBC that although she had pretty much kept the house as Freddie left it 30 years ago it was time to “put my affairs in order.”

She explained: “The time has come for me to take the difficult decision to close this very special chapter of my life.

“I decided it wouldn’t be appropriate for me to keep things back. If I was going to sell, I had to be brave and sell the lot.”

A highlight from the sale will be Freddie’s handwritten lyrics to Queen’s hit song ‘We Are The Champions.’

Written across nine pages and featuring harmonies and chords, it is expected to fetch between £200,000 (Over $2,49,233) and £300,000 (over $3,73,849.50).

Previously unseen working lyrics to Killer Queen written in a single sheet of paper in black Biro in 1974 are expected to fetch up to £70,000 ($87,238.27).

Freddie’s amazing stage costumes, which he kept in a mirror-lined dressing room, will also be sold.

The collection includes sequinned catsuits, glitter shoes and the crown he wore at the world famous Live Aid concert and on Queen’s last ever tour in 1986.

The fake fur, red velvet and rhinestone covered crown is a replica of St Edward’s Crown, which King Charles will wear at his Coronation next month.

It is expected to fetch up to £80,000 ($99,700.80) and could go for more if a buyer also purchases the matching cloak.

The Martin D-35 acoustic guitar Freddie is thought to have wrote and recorded Crazy Little Thing Called Love in 1975 is part of the auction and could fetch up to £50,000 ($62,313.00).

There are personal items in the sale too such as his favourite waistcoat, worn in his final video, ‘These Are the Days of Our Lives in 1991.’

The silk panels are each hand-painted and feature Freddie’s cats Delilah, Goliath, Oscar, Lily, Romeo and Miko.

Also going under the hammer is a telephone he kept beside his bed, a silver moustache comb and cocktail napkins embroidered with the letter F.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Eating handful of walnuts daily may boost attention among adolescents
Next article
Mithoon, Armaan Malik's 'Wahi Toh Khuda Hai' is about the effects of kindness
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Opera launches new browser 'Opera One'

Technology

Tim Cook left amazed at how iPhone, Mac helps Mumbai girl prepare macarons

Technology

Twitter account of crypto exchange KuCoin hacked, over $22.6K stolen

Technology

WhatsApp working on new feature 'channels' for broadcasting information

News

Aditya Seal, Anushka Ranjan engage in fun conversation on 'By Invite Only'

Sports

24 years on top: Sachin's fight against injuries & inspirational comebacks

Technology

ARM developing in-house chip to compete with industry giants: Report

News

Dino Morea battled 40 degrees in 4 layers of clothing for 'Agent'

News

Kenneth Branagh’s terrifying ‘A Haunting in Venice’ trailer unveiled

Technology

India's PSLV rocket lifts off with 2 Singapore satellites

Technology

Microsoft rolls out Phone Link for iOS on Windows 11 with iMessage support

Sports

Piyush Chawla will have to be highest wicket-taker for MI to win IPL 2023, says Irfan Pathan

Sports

IPL 2023: CSK win toss, opt to bowl first against SRH

Technology

Amazon shuts down health-focused Halo division, lays off employees

News

Anjali Tatrari roped in to play the female lead in 'Vanshaj'

Sports

IPL 2023: Difficult to digest being taken for 235 runs on that pitch, says Nitish Rana

Sports

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper Warner fined for slow-over rate against SRH

News

Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Banks to lead voice cast of animated film 'Migration'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US