Grammy Award-winner Black Coffee announces maiden India Sunburn Tour

Grammy Award-winning DJ and record producer Black Coffee will return to India to headline his first-ever multi-city tour in December this year after having played the mainstage at Sunburn Festival in 2022. Spanning across three days, the South African dance music superstar will kickstart his tour on December 7 in Hyderabad followed by Bengaluru on December 8 and Mumbai on December 8 and will finally culminate in Delhi-NCR on December 10.

Karan Singh, CEO of Sunburn Festival, said:“There has been a massive demand for a standalone Black Coffee India tour for a few years now. I’m glad that we could finally pull this off for our dedicated fan community and once again uniquely position India’s burgeoning dance music scene. We can’t wait to host him in India once again.”

Black Coffee will soon become the first South African DJ/producer to headline Madison Square Garden this fall.

The MSG show follows Black Coffee’s three sold-out shows at The Brooklyn Mirage last fall.

Since the release of 2021’s Subconsciously LP, Black Coffee has been a dominant force on the global festival circuit.

The album resulted in him making Grammy history as the first African artist to win the award in the Best Dance/Electronic album category.

Black Coffee India Tour 2023 is presented by Absolute Glassware, powered by Kingfisher packaged drinking water and produced by Sunburn.