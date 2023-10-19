Gwyneth Paltrow lashes out at 'culture of judgment' around 'nepo kids'

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow has not taken too kindly to the “nepo kid” tag and has bashed people for giving her this moniker, saying there is nothing wrong in someone following in their parent’s footsteps. The ‘Iron Man’ actress had entered the nepo-kid debate in a light-hearted way back in January, but this time she has made far more cutting comments and has entered the debate with more force.

Gwyneth, who is the daughter of actor Blythe Danner and director/producer Bruce Paltrow, as well as an Oscar winner herselfcalled the tag, an “ugly moniker.”

“Now there’s this whole nepo baby culture, and judgment that exists around kids of famous people,” Paltrow said in an interview with Bustle, which she was attending with her 19-year-old daughter Apple, according to Variety.

The actres added: “She’s really just a student, and she’s been very… She just wants to be a kid and be at school and learn. But there’s nothing wrong with doing or wanting to do what your parents do.”

“Nobody rips on a kid who’s like, ‘I want to be a doctor like my dad and granddad’,” Paltrow continued.

“The truth is if you grow up in a house with a lot of artists and people making art and music, that’s what you know, the same way that if you grow up in a house of law, the discussions around the table are about the nuances of whatever particular law the parents practice.”

“I think it’s kind of an ugly moniker,” she continued about “nepo baby” term.

“I just hope that my children always feel free to pursue exactly what they want to do, irrespective of what anybody’s going to think or say.”

The debate around nepotism in Hollywood is an ongoing and heated debate in many circles.

Back in early 2023 Sean Penn and Robin Wright’s son Hopper Penn said he didn’t care if people thought he was a “nepo baby” for following his parents’ footsteps.

Cindy Crawford’s daughter Kaia entered the modeling world and doesn’t deny the privilege she had to be part of the industry her mother thrived in, saying that her access to resources makes her very fortunate.