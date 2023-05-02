scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Harvey Weinstein hires Bill Cosby's attorney to get conviction overturned

Harvey Weinstein has hired a new legal team to handle his Los Angeles appeal, after he was found guilty by a jury of sexual assault and rape with a judge sentencing him to 16 years

By Agency News Desk

After his second conviction, former entertainment mogul Harvey Weinstein has hired a new legal team to handle his Los Angeles appeal, after he was found guilty by a jury of sexual assault and rape with a judge sentencing him to 16 years, reports ‘Variety’.

Weinstein has hired California-based attorney Michael Freedman, who will work alongside Jennifer Bonjean, the criminal defence attorney who got Bill Cosby’s conviction overturned. Bonjean will act as Weinstein’s lead counsel for his West Coast appeal.

The attorney, according to ‘Variety’, has become known for defending some of the most high-profile men accused throughout the #MeToo movement.

In addition to representing Cosby on his appeal before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, which resulted in him being freed from prison, she was rapper R. Kelly’s lead attorney during his criminal trial in Chicago. She also represented Nxivm sex cult leader Keith Raniere.

Weinstein’s new legal team will also represent him in his civil case against Jane Doe #1, a European model, who after the trial publicly revealed her identity as Evgeniya Chernyshova, adds ‘Variety’.

Her testimony, where she alleged that Weinstein raped and sexually assaulted her in 2013, led to the former studio mogul’s conviction in Los Angeles.

After the trial, Chernyshova filed a civil suit against Weinstein for rape, seeking compensation for physical and mental pain and suffering, loss of earnings, and the cost of medical and psychological treatment.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Madrid Open: Khachanov overcomes Rublev to seal quarterfinal berth
Next article
Doctors treat 2-month-old boy with rare yeast infection
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Over 15,000 people join 'Yoga Mahotsav' in Jaipur

Health & Lifestyle

Measles cases near 1,000 in South Africa

Sports

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals overcome Hardik fifty, Shami four-fer to beat Gujarat Titans by five runs (Ld)

Sports

IPL 2023: 'I couldn't get my rhythm', Hardik takes blame for Gujarat Titans' loss

Sports

Madrid Open: Medvedev, Rublev crash out in pre-quarterfinals

Sports

Cricket West Indies announces fixtures for England's white-ball tour in December 2023

Sports

IPL 2023: Hardik fifty, Shami four-fer in vain as Delhi Capitals beat Gujarat Titans by 5 runs

Sports

IWL 2023: East Bengal pick up pace with consecutive wins

Sports

IPL 2023: I started my cricket from here, so very excited about it, says Mumbai's Ramandeep Singh on playing in Mohali

Sports

Badminton: Saina Nehwal pulls out of selection trials for Asian Games 2023

News

No laughing matter: With writers on strike, US late-night shows go dark

Sports

IPL 2023: Shami's 4-11 helps Gujarat Titans restrict Delhi Capitals to 130/8 despite Aman's fifty

News

'Demeans the entire Muslim community', plea in SC against 'The Kerala Story'

News

Justin Trudeau mourns passing of Canadian folk music legend Gordon Lightfoot

Sports

IWL 2023: CRPF, Lords FA look to gather pace; Churchill, Queens search for first points

Sports

Patnaik congratulates Odisha FC team on winning Super Cup

Sports

Regional Equestrian League: Jahnvi, Niharika, Inaara qualify for the Nationals

Sports

FIFA official says female referees key to the development of Women's football

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US