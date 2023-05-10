scorecardresearch
Hasbulla placed in house arrest after getting bail in traffic violation case

Social media sensation Hasbulla Magomedov, who was earlier arrested for his alleged involvement in traffic felony along with his friends, has been granted bail but has been placed under house arrest.

Media reports state that they were interfering with other drivers and blocked off a street to do donuts with their vehicles.

They retorted by stating that they were celebrating their friend’s wedding. This, however, did not stop them from being arrested by the local police in Dagestan.

Hasbulla, who hails from the Republic of Dagestan, is immensely famous on the social media. He rose to popularity in late 2020, when he started posting videos on Instagram, where he enjoys a following of 3.6 million followers. Later, he also started uploading videos on TikTok, garnering him more fame and popularity.

