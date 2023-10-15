scorecardresearch
Jada Pinkett Smith tells why she and Will Smith never signed a prenup

Jada Pinkett Smith spoke about why she and her estranged husband Will Smith never signed a prenup.

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith spoke about why she and her estranged husband Will Smith never signed a prenup. The actress shared in a new interview that she and the ‘Bad Boys’ star decided to not sign a prenuptial agreement when they wed in 1997 because they never saw divorce as an option.

Pinkett Smith said the now-estranged couple told each other ahead of their wedding: “‘No matter what, we’re going to figure it out and that’s why we don’t need a prenup, because I’m making a promise that divorce won’t be necessary, that we will figure this out.’”

The ‘Matrix Resurrections’ star now reportedly has a net worth of $50 million, while the ‘Independence Day’ reportedly possesses a much more significant amount at $350 million, reports pagesix.com.

Pinkett Smith told Parade that she and Smith made a promise to never call it quits during a “very real moment” for the two of them, in which they recognised that there would be “tough times in this journey.”

The hardships apparently came after having two kids together and nearly 20 years into the marriage because the pair decided to separate in 2016.

Pinkett Smith shocked the world with that revelation this week ahead of the release of her memoir, ‘Worthy’, since she and Smith had been acting as if they were still a married couple for the last few years.

The ‘Hitch’ star even infamously slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars for joking about the ‘Bad Moms’ star’s bald head, telling the comic at the time: “Keep my wife’s name out of your f–king mouth.”

Pinkett Smith said that Smith had not referred to her as his “wife” for years prior to the slap heard around the world.

