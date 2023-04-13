scorecardresearch
Jamie Foxx is on road to recovery after recent 'medical complication'

Jamie Foxx's daughter, Corinne Foxx, issued a statement on Instagram on Wednesday revealing that the actor is recovering after facing a "medical complication" on Tuesday.

By Agency News Desk
Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, issued a statement on Instagram on Wednesday revealing that the actor is recovering after facing a “medical complication” on Tuesday.

“We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” shared Corinne in a statement written on behalf of the Foxx family.

“Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers,” the statement reads. The family asks for privacy during this time.

The 55-year-old actor was most recently seen on the set of the upcoming Netflix movie ‘Back In Action’, which also stars Cameron Diaz.

The highly anticipated film will be the first big-screen project Diaz has starred in since 2014’s Annie remake, which also featured Foxx.

While Netflix has been tight-lipped about details on the plot of Back in Action, an insider told PEOPLE that the Charlie’s Angels actress and Foxx “have great chemistry” on set.

Prior to the start of filming, the actor celebrated his birthday in December by posting a throwback black-and-white photo of himself as a child and reflecting on his childhood.

“Dis big head boy bday and thanks for all the bday shouts #sagseason if it’s my birthday it’s your birthday,” he captioned the post.

