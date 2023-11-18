Jason Momoa calls riding vintage motorcycle in New York City traffic 'a scary experience'

Hollywood star Jason Momoa shared his experience of riding a vintage motorcycle on the busy streets of New York City, and warned that it is not for the faint-hearted. “I was scared,” he said on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ on the night of November 16.

“I was really scared.”

“I got out there, I was like, ‘Oh this is amazing’. It was like a video game. I don’t even play video games but if I were to imagine what a video game was like, it would be driving a motorcycle in New York City,” he told Fallon, according to Page Six.

The ‘Game of Thrones’ actor compared his harrowing experience to that of a real-life version of the popular video series ‘Grand Theft Auto’ and ‘Frogger’.

“The people are scarier, they don’t give a c*** they just walk across the street,” he went on.

“The cars at least respect the people. But it was amazing. Perfect blue-bird day, just a little bit of a chill and I’m with my friends and I’m riding in New York. And just to be able to ride up to ‘SNL’ — pinch me. I just wanted to do all the cool stuff.”

Momoa was snapped riding on the motorcycle just days before his ‘Saturday Night Live’ hosting gig in promotion of his latest film ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’.

Momoa, 44, was spotted at the intersection of Bowery and E. 3rd Street outside of The Bowery Hotel and was seen simply starting his motorcycle.

He was seen donning a black leather motorcycle jacket over a grey top with black combat boots, accessorised with black-rimmed glasses and black cap, completing his stylish bike look.

The ‘Dune’ actor is set to host the hit NBC show ‘SNL’ for a second time, having first made his debut on the sketch show in December 2018.

He also appeared in a couple of cameos on the show, once in October 2019 and again in October 2020.

In a promo released on November 15 for his upcoming hosting stint on November 18, the actor ditched his pants — five years after the actor walked around the show’s set in only a towel.

Furthermore, he excitedly stripped down in the clip, throwing off his hat and leather jacket before the camera pulled back and revealed his blurred bottom half.

“I’m so happy to be back!” he gushed when cast member Ego Nwodim approached him.

“We love you,” she replied.

“But you just can’t be wearing your underwear. This is a workplace.”

The ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ star apologised, explaining that he forgets his pants when excited.

Starring in the last outing of the DCEU before paving the way for James Gunn and Peter Safran’s new DCU, Mamoa will be seen reprising his role as the DC superhero Aquaman in ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’.

The film sees Arthur Curry now having become the new King of Atlantis.

However, a new threat forces him to team up with his former nemesis and estranged half brother Orm.

‘Aquaman 2’ will hit theatres on December 22.