scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler bond over their 'weird sense of humour'

Jennifer Aniston has declared that Adam Sandler is one of her "absolute favourite people in the world."

By Agency News Desk
Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler bond over their 'weird sense of humour'
Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler bond over their 'weird sense of humour'

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston has declared that Adam Sandler is one of her “absolute favourite people in the world.”

The Hollywood co-stars are friends since their early twenties and starred alongside each in three films, including their latest ‘Murder Mystery 2’, and the former ‘Friends’ star said that having the “same weird sense of humour” is why they get along so well, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“It comes from us just being us, I think. We have been friends for more than 30 years. We met at Jerry’s Deli on Ventura Boulevard when we were 20 and 22 and we have been friends ever since,” she said to Best UK magazine.

“This is the third movie we have got to do together, and Adam is always a joy to work with, as well as being one of my absolute favourite people in the world. We make each other laugh. We have the same weird sense of humour. That’s always a good thing.”

She added: “I am so happy we got to work together, and that we got to do it all again on this movie.”

Jennifer recently admitted Adam calls her out on her dating choices. The 54-year-old actress – who was previously married to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux – revealed that Adam, 56, has been known to question some of her romantic decisions over the years.

Appearing on ‘The Tonight Show’, she told host Jimmy Fallon: “If I get anything from him, it’s ‘What are you doing?’ Usually based on someone I’m dating.”

It’s not all one-sided though as the sitcom legend pointed out that she is more than happy to help him out too. She added: “I very much love to take care of him. He’s so concerned with taking care of everybody else, which he really does, and he doesn’t take care of himself.”

Pausing for a moment, she continued: “I’m sorry to call you out on national television, Adam, but you have to know this. And I have a little arsenal of herbs in my trailer, and I make him smoothies when I can and give him all sorts of Chinese herbs when he’s exhausted. I’m like the mobile pharmacy. I’m the set medic.”

Aniston admitted Sandler’s wife Jackie Sandler tells her that him taking her advice lasts “about a minute.”

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Elizabeth Olsen finds it 'ridiculous' doing her own stunts
Next article
Priyanka Chopra flaunts her boss babe look in orange pantsuit for Citadel promotions
This May Also Interest You
News

For Lee Cronin, 'Planning, second guessing your ideas' make a good horror film

News

Malayalam superstar Mammootty bereaved, his mother passes away at 93

Sports

IPL 2023: I am confident to bat anywhere, in any situation, says MI batter Tilak Verma

Health & Lifestyle

Head & neck cancer cases on rise in Bengaluru: Experts

News

Jennifer Aniston is open for more 'Murder Mystery' films after sequel

Technology

Apple previews Delhi Saket store, Tim Cook to greet 1st customers on Thursday

Sports

Super Cup: Jamshedpur end group stage campaign with all-win record

Sports

IPL 2023: You also have one eye open as a coach, says Rahul Dravid on watching RCB v RR

Sports

IPL 2023: Chennai go atop points table with emphatic 49-run win over Kolkata

News

Kangana Ranaut says Aamir Khan was her ‘best friend’ before ‘legal battle’ with Hrithik Roshan

News

Sufi singer Bismil to perform in US for 'Bismil ki Mehfil' tour

Sports

IPL 2023: Green's unbeaten 64, Tilak's cameo power Mumbai to 192/5 against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Technology

Robot-assisted surgeries will transform healthcare in country: Indian-origin surgeon

Sports

Federation Gatka Cup gets underway in Chandigarh

Technology

Twitter a serious danger for traditional media to control the narrative: Musk

News

Vidyut Jammwal on ‘IB 71’: Was my personal urge to bring the stories of the unsung heroes to the world

Technology

Razorpay sets up advisory board to boost corporate governance

Sports

Failing in ICC World Cup finals the only blemish in Sachin's glorious careeR

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US