Jennifer Aniston reveals old nickname she got when she first moved to California

By Agency News Desk
Jennifer Aniston _ pic courtesy instagram

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston, who is best known for her iconic role as Rachel on hit sitcom Friends, revealed the nickname she acquired when she first moved to California. The Hollywood star, 54, is currently promoting her latest hair care line and opened up on the reason behind the branding. Aniston said it’s simply to do with an old-school nickname she acquired when she moved to California, reports mirror.co.uk.

She said: “I wish there was a story with some profound meaning behind it, but Lola was actually the name of my first car when I moved to California.”

Opening up further to CR Fashion Book, she added: “Lola became a nickname for me, and when it came time to find a name for my company it felt like the perfect name for my haircare line.”

The actress went on to explain the stringent testing that goes into each product in her brand, saying she called on friends, peers and family members to ensure the product was as good as it could be.

