scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

‘Joker’ financier Bron Studios files for bankruptcy

Canadian production company Bron Studios which financed massive Academy Award nominated blockbuster films such as 'Joker' has now filed for bankruptcy.

By Agency News Desk
'Joker' financier Bron Studios files for bankruptcy
Joker

Canadian production company Bron Studios which financed massive Academy Award nominated blockbuster films such as ‘Joker’, ‘Licorice Pizza’ and ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ has now filed for bankruptcy. The company had stressed financial difficulties for a long time, and the Covid-19 pandemic coupled with the recently ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes has only caused more problems for the studio.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the company’s co-founder Aaron J Gilbert said that the indie studio had filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy in the United States as well as protection from creditors in Canada.

Talking about the bankruptcy, Gilbert said: “Having explored many options for many months, Bron had no choice but to take this step in light of its financial circumstances.”

“The last few years have been incredibly difficult for Bron, and things have only gotten more complicated over these past months. Covid and the many other issues affecting the media industry the last few years, most recently the strikes, have made Bron’s ability to continue its existing business impossible,” he added.

According to Variety, in recent months, Bron’s co-financing deals with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and Warner Bros. sunsetted.

He further mentioned in the statement, “Thank you to our many friends who have been there to support us. Thank you to the BRON team and to our incredible creative, production, and business partners. Thank you to the many production financing partners and our corporate backers for supporting us for all these many years.”

“Thank you to our various representatives and the many service providers for all the support and patience through a very tough few years at BRON” Gilbert’s statement concluded. “Your continued support and patience will remain critical during this restructuring process and we will continue to keep you informed as we move through this process.”

With all said and done, the various films financed and/or produced by Bron through the years have garnered much acclaim and many honours, which includes a total of 30 Oscar nominations and six wins.

Bron is only the latest example among other big companies facing financial losses and production difficulties due to the pandemic and the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, which has led to downsizing of staff, delays and cancellation of many projects which has led to several other big companies like Netflix and Disney losing lots of money.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach quietly welcome their second child
Next article
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar bites Abhishek Malhan’s hand and says, ‘Maine pyaar hothon se diya hain’
This May Also Interest You
News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar bites Abhishek Malhan’s hand and says, ‘Maine pyaar hothon se diya hain’

News

Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach quietly welcome their second child

News

Vansh Luthra to share screen with Emmy winner Jeremy Piven in 'The Performance'

Technology

Microsoft Teams getting AI-powered makeup filters

Technology

Manage risks associated with AI to boost $5 trillion economy goals: Experts

Technology

Krafton unveils Battlegrounds Mobile India Series with prize money of Rs 2 cr

Sports

US Open: Alcaraz, Swiatek lead entry lists; Djokovic set to return to Flushing Meadows first time since 2021

Technology

75% of Indian desk workers adopting AI to drive productivity: Report

Technology

Google officially launches Nearby Share for Windows

News

Taylor Swift to be the honourary mayor of Santa Clara

News

Kenneth Branagh back as Hercule Poirot in 'A Haunting in Venice' new trailer

Technology

Love your espresso coffee? It may prevent risk of Alzheimer’s

News

Humayun Saeed: There should be no barriers for love

Technology

Microsoft slashes 1,000 jobs, mostly in sales, customer services: Report

Sports

I tend to disagree with it, it’s a mistake: Steve Waugh slams Australian selection call for fourth Test

Sports

International cricket stars descend in Harare with inaugural Zim Afro T10 set to commence

Technology

Tesla to train driverless cars, license FSD software to another automaker

Sports

Pakistan defeat Sri Lanka to join India at top of World Test Championship standings

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US