HomeInternationalNews

Jonathan Majors dropped from Dennis Rodman movie after assault conviction

Jonathan Majors has lost a buzzy upcoming film role after his recent assault conviction.

By Agency News Desk
Jonathan Majors dropped from Dennis Rodman movie after assault conviction
Jonathan Majors dropped from Dennis Rodman movie after assault conviction_pic courtesy news agency

 Hollywood actor Jonathan Majors has lost a buzzy upcoming film role after his recent assault conviction.

The actor will no longer be playing controversial basketball player Dennis Rodman in a film with the working title ‘48 Hours In Vegas’, reports Variety.

The film is set to document the true story of the Bulls’ power forward’s notorious trip to Las Vegas in the middle of the 1998 NBA finals. CNN first reported the news.

Lionsgate is also no longer involved with the project, as the studio released it back to the producers to find a new partner.

As per Variety, Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Aditya Sood will produce for Lord Miller, and Ari Lubet, Will Allegra and Rodman will executive produce. Jordan VanDina is set to write the screenplay.

Majors was convicted on December 18 of two misdemeanour counts of harassment and assault during a domestic dispute with his former partner, Grace Jabbari. He is set to be sentenced on February 6 and faces up to a year in jail, but he could also be sentenced to a lesser punishment, like probation.

Sources close to Amazon say Majors is also no longer in discussions for the studio’s development project ‘Da Understudy’, which Spike Lee had been in early talks to direct. Marvel Studios dropped Majors from future projects on the same day as the conviction.

Previous article
Gangwon 2024 unveils opening ceremony program
Next article
West Indies are quite clear on playing eleven for first Test against Australia, says Kraigg Brathwaite
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES

More Updates