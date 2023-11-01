Julia Louis-Dreyfus has new approach to life 5 years after surviving breast cancer

Actress-comedian Julia Louis-Dreyfus said that she has adopted an altogether different perspective on life five years after having survived breast cancer. The ‘Seinfield’ star appeared on the November cover of ‘The Wall Street Journal’ magazine which had selected her as the winner of their entertainment innovator of the year column. Talking to the outlet, she discussed her health journey.

The ‘Saturday Night Live’ alum recalled the moment she got the call from her doctor and learned that she had Stage 2 breast cancer, which was also the day she won her sixth consecutive Emmy award back in September 2017.

According to ‘People’ magazine, Dreyfus hung up the phone and was initially rolling over with laughter.

She said: “I mean, it felt like it was written. It felt like it was a horrible black comedy. And then it sort of morphed into crying hysterically.”

She, however, went on to admit later that the diagnosis had in fact terrified her.

“You just simply don’t consider it for yourself, you know, that’s sort of the arrogance of human beings,” she said, adding, “But of course, at some point, we’re all going to bite it.”

Louis-Dreyfus announced she was cancer-free in October 2018 following a double mastectomy and six rounds of chemo.

The actress said she used to feel immortal but now, five years after finishing treatment, she has a new approach to life and is determined to make the most of her years in remission.

Describing her changed perspective on life, she said: “I find myself living more mindfully. It’s not like it’s yakking at me all the time, but there’s more laser focus.”