Sunday, December 17, 2023
InternationalNews

Kanye West shouts ‘Jesus Christ, Hitler, Ye!’ during anti-Semitic rant at event

Kanye West gave an unhinged speech to a crowd of people during an event taking place in Las Vegas

By Agency News Desk
Kanye West Jesus Christ, anti-Semitic rant, event _ pic courtesy news agency

Rapper Kanye West gave an unhinged speech to a crowd of people during an event taking place in Las Vegas. The rapper said that “all the rich f**ks” in the room have their kids in “Zionist schools”. He added that his daughter North, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, had destroyed couches in her house so she could join him on tour, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In a video Kanye told, “It’s 60 million of us in America, 60 million Jews in the world. 50 percent of our deaths is abortion, 25 per cent of us go to prison… raise your hand if you ever got an abortion. If we were in a Jewish… every mother would raise their hands.”

“Who’s going to make the hospitals, though? He’s a Zionist, (Donald Trump). This is what I’ve been trying to tell you. Jesus Christ, Hitler, Ye, third party, sponsor that! They can’t f**king touch me because God cover me,” he continued.

Telling the crowd to “shut up”, he said, “I dont give a f**k about life or death, I get visitation with my kids,” before adding, “F**k Balenciaga.”

“North ripped up the motherf**king couches in the house’ to be able to travel with her father on his trip,” he further added.

He also addressed allegations of his past anti-Semitic behaviour on his song “Vultures”.

SourceKanye West
