scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Kate Hudson dances with fiance Danny Fujikawa at Bruce Sprinsteen's Hyde Park show

By Agency News Desk

London, July 8 (IANS) Actress Kate Hudson was pictured dancing with her fiance Danny Fujikawa and fashion designer friend Stella McCartney as they attended Bruce Springsteen’s set at British Summertime.

The ‘Almost Famous’ actress, 44, watched the rocker’s “tear-jerking” three hour set from the VIP area in London’s Hyde Park with Stella, 51, and other stars.

Joining them was Stella’s husband Alasdhair Willis and singer Jon Bon Jovi, 61, as they sang-along to Bruce Springsteen’s impressive 29-song set, Daily Mail reported.

Kate appeared to be having the time of her life as she flashed a huge smile while Stella threw her arms in the air.

She pulled her blonde hair back into a high bun and wore a patterned linen shirt to the event.

Stella looked chic in a blue jumpsuit with cropped sleeves and her hair styled straight.

The 73-year-old rock legend’s energetic three-hour set has been lauded by fans and critics as an “unrelenting rock spectacular” after he took to the stage for the final weekend of the festival.

He kicked off his set alongside his famous E Street Band with an energetic rendition of ‘No Surrender’, before moving onto ‘Ghosts’, ‘Prove It All Night’ and ‘Letter To You’.

The New Jersey rocker showed no signs of slowing down as he delivered a medley of his biggest hits for the huge crowd.

Later in the show, Bruce reflected on the “greatest adventure of his life” when he joined his first band in the mid-60s with George Theiss, who hired the teenage guitarist into the Castiles.

–IANS

anv/aa

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Kangana ‘delighted’ to see Sharmila Tagore in ‘Gulmohar’, manifests ‘full fledged role’ for Waheeda
Next article
Makers of Prabhas-starrer 'Project K' unveils merchandise ahead of its Comic-Con launch
This May Also Interest You
News

Varun, Janhvi’s ‘Bawaal’ trailer shows marriage of teacher with student going awry

Technology

Indian startup ecosystem logs lowest funding in 4 years

News

Dolly Parton says she will never be as old as she is

News

When you come out of ‘Bigg Boss’ house, you emerge stronger, says Manu Punjabi

News

Ellie Fanning says as a teenager, she was rejected for a role because she wasn't 'sexy enough'

News

Janhvi Kapoor says visit to Auschwitz left a long-lasting impression on her

Health & Lifestyle

Coffee gives brain 'special' boost, even beyond caffeine content: Study

News

Gary Oldman quit his booze once he realised he was going to die from alcoholism

News

Nitesh Tiwari reveals the war scene from the ‘Bawaal’ was the toughest

News

Nitesh Tiwari asked Varun Dhawan to never prep for ‘Bawaal’

News

Johnny Depp takes stage at Manchester AO Arena with his band Hollywood Vampires

News

Sir Elton John ends his final tour in an epic, flamboyant fashion in Sweden

Technology

11, 13-inch iPad Pro with OLED display may enter mass production early 2024

News

Varun Dhawan says his dog Joey has created ‘Bawaal’ in his life, has grounded him

News

Jonah Hill's ex brands actor 'misogynist' after he asked her not to post bikini snaps

News

'Downton Abbey' villain Nigel Harman to star in dance show 'Strictly'

News

Varun, Janhvi’s ‘Bawaal’ trailer talks about war in love with sprinkle of history

News

Varun, Janhvi's 'Bawaal' trailer tells of war in love, with sprinkle of history

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US