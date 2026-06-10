Lisa Kudrow Says Bette Davis Made Her Question Everything She Knew About Women in Hollywood

Lisa Kudrow may be best known for playing the lovable and quirky Phoebe Buffay on Friends, but when it comes to her personal Hollywood heroes, her admiration lies with one of cinema’s most formidable icons: Bette Davis. During a recent appearance in Criterion’s popular Closet Picks series, the Emmy-winning actress opened up about the classic films that shaped her and the one star she believes doesn’t get enough credit for how groundbreaking she truly was.

According to Kudrow, Davis wasn’t just a great actress. She was a woman decades ahead of her time.

Calling the late Oscar winner “one of the most interesting women,” Kudrow praised Davis for bringing strength, intelligence, and self-awareness to every role she played. But what fascinated her most wasn’t just Davis herself. It was the women portrayed in classic Hollywood films.

Reflecting on Now, Voyager, the 1942 romantic drama starring Davis, Kudrow recalled being struck by how powerful female characters seemed despite living in an era when women had significantly fewer rights and opportunities than they do today.

The realization left a lasting impression on her.

Kudrow admitted that watching films from Hollywood’s Golden Age as a young woman made her wonder what had happened to that level of strength and resilience in later generations of female characters. To her, actresses like Davis projected a confidence and independence that felt surprisingly modern.

The actress also revealed a personal connection to Now, Voyager. The film happened to be her mother’s favorite movie, making it especially meaningful. Years later, while filming Friends on the Warner Bros. lot, Kudrow discovered she was working on the same studio grounds where the classic film had once been shot.

She described the experience as one of the most exciting moments of her career and couldn’t wait to tell her mother.

Beyond Davis, Kudrow used the discussion to celebrate the sharp writing found in many classic films. She singled out All About Eve as one of the movies that completely captivated her when she first watched it as a pre-teen.

What stood out most wasn’t the drama or the performances. It was the dialogue.

Kudrow said she was amazed by how intelligent, witty, and sophisticated the conversations felt, something she believes continues to make those films timeless decades later.

More than 35 years after Bette Davis’ death, her influence continues to reach new generations of performers. And if Lisa Kudrow’s passionate appreciation is any indication, some Hollywood legends never stop teaching audiences and actors alike what true screen presence looks like.